Janel Grant Makes First Public Comments Since Filing Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

For the first time since filing a lawsuit against Vince McMahon in January of 2024, Janel Grant has spoken publicly about the past few years of her life and the NDA she signed with McMahon.

The Grant lawsuit alleges that Vince McMahon sexually assaulted and trafficked her while she was working for WWE. Grant was a paralegal for the company. According to a report by Post WrestlingGrant spoke at a briefing for the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence, which was a crowd of survivors and legislators, and addressed her life and allegations.

“By a series of miracles that I can’t account for, I’m alive today," Grant said. "When I filed my federal civil lawsuit at the last conceivable second, because I really didn’t want to do this, I knew what I would be about to throw my life into, but I had been dragged in by this NDA into a federal investigation, the SEC, all the consequences, all the things that have happened that have made my life so small and isolated, I didn’t start that."

Janel Grant spoke about her life since filing a lawsuit against Vince McMahon in 2024

WWE Logo | WWE

In the speech that was 16 minutes long, Grant also addressed working with the feds, wanting to harm herself, and the NDA she signed with McMahon. "This NDA was a tool that Vince could use to justify anything while I remained in a system of exploitation and actually in a position for anyone to exploit me," Grant said.

"When an NDA is used to conceal dangerous behavior, it simply relocates the harm to the next employee, the next office, the next victim."

MORE: WWE Personnel Receive Subpoenas In Vince McMahon Shareholder Lawsuit

Grant also stated that the WWE reached out to her after the first report on the lawsuit was published to release a joint statement confirming the relationship as consensual. Grant said they offered her money in exchange, but didn't reveal how much. Grant did not participate in the statement.

Vince McMahon | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Finally, Grant said that she is still worried about people who still work for WWE. “There is a headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, right now that is full of intimidated people that I care very much about."

MORE: Ring Boy Lawsuit Against WWE And Vince McMahon Will Move Forward With Changes

Allegations against McMahon by victims were made public because of a WWE Board of Directors investigation into off-the-books hush money payments made by McMahon. The allegations led McMahon to retire from WWE in 2022.

McMahon returned to the WWE to help facilitate a sale of the company to Endeavor Media. Endeavor merged the WWE with UFC into what is now the TKO Group. McMahon became the Executive Chairman of that company, but resigned from that role in 2024 after the Grant lawsuit was filed.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Ex-WWE Figure Wants Donald Trump Removed From the Hall of Fame

WWE Night of Champions 2026 Date and Location Reportedly Set

AJ Styles Reveals Original WWE Retirement Plans

Drew McIntyre "Legitimately Upset" by CM Punk and Roman Reigns Comments