Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and Others Reach Settlement In Principle On WWE Merger Lawsuit

Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, Stephanie McMahon and other WWE executives and former WWE shareholders have reached a settlement in a lawsuit brought about by the shareholders who alleged misconduct on the part of McMahon, Khan, and the others during the company's merger with Endeavor to form TKO Group.

According to Brandon Thurston, of POST Wrestling, Tamara Burton from the Delaware Court of Chancery has confirmed that both parties have reached a settlement agreement in principal.

“At the parties' request, the trial is cancelled," said Burton. "The parties have advised the court that they will present the settlement for approval in due course.” The exact terms of the settlement have not been released at this time.

WWE Shareholder lawsuit was cancelled over the weekend

The trial for this case was set to begin in court on Monday. Over the weekend, the court date was cancelled, leading to speculation that a settlement agreement may be on the horizon.

Last week, the defendants were dealt a major blow to the case when a judge ruled that they misused the auto delete functionality of the messaging service, Signal, to delete communication they were legally obligated to keep. The ruling allowed for five key facts to be treated as true once the case went to trial on June 8.

The lawsuit by the former shareholders alleges that McMahon did not do his due diligence to get the best deal possible for shareholders when selling WWE. The suit declares that McMahon only was interested in one bidder for his pro wrestling juggernaut and that bidder was Endeavor. The suit also alleges that the reason McMahon wanted to sell only to Endeavor was that he was to receive a prominent and powerful position inside the new company, TKO Group.

WWE was officially sold to Endeavor in 2023. At that time, Endeavor merged it together with the UFC to form the TKO Group. At that time, McMahon was the Executive Chairman of TKO Group.

McMahon resigned from his position at TKO Group after a horrific allegations were made about him from a former WWE staff member who claimed he sexually assaulted her during his time as Chairman of the Board in WWE.

Prior to that, McMahon retired from WWE in 2022 after the WWE Board of Directors began an investigation into payments made to former employees of WWE with whom McMahon allegedly had affairs with. He returned to the WWE at the beginning of 2023 in order to facilitate the sale of WWE to Endeavor.