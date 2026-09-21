Former WWE Star Arrested on Exploitation Charges

A former WWE Superstar was arrested at a Mumbai airport on charges of sexual exploitation.

Saurav Gurjar, formerly known as Sanga in WWE, was arrested after being accused of sexually exploiting a woman with an alleged false promise of marriage. Sanga worked for WWE from 2018 to 2024 and was a part of the Jinder Mahal faction, Indus Sher.

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Sanga signed with WWE in 2018 and made his debut at the first Worlds Collide event in a battle royal. In 2020, the Indus Sher tag team started in NXT, but was disbanded quickly. Sanga played a bodyguard figure to Grayson Waller briefly in 2022, but was called up to the main roster alongside Veer Mahaan as Indus Sher in 2023. The duo was featured on the Raw brand.

Former WWE Superstar arrested after nearly six year relationship

The Hindustan Times is reporting that Sanga was held in judicial custody for 14 days. The woman accusing Sanga alleges that the two began a relationship on Instagram in 2021. The victim said that Sanga revealed he was married, but led her to believe that he would eventually leave his wife for her.

“During the course of our relationship, the accused disclosed that he was already married," the accuser said in her complaint. "He repeatedly promised to give me wife-like rights and eventually settle down with me.

“He used to block me on the phone/social media and disappear without any prior information. I suffered mental harassment, emotional distress and financial loss, including losing my job after I left my employment in the US to stay with him."

On Raw, Indus Sher had a short and unspectacular run. They never won tag team gold and were not featured in any significant way. In April 2024, Sanga was released from his WWE contract. Since then, Sanga has taken on various roles as an actor.

WWE is set for a major weekend in Chicago. The company will present a special Worlds Collide event opposite AEW's All Out event on Saturday. CM Punk will be a part of the show that will feature him, El Grande Americano, and Rey Mysterio vs. Omos, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in the main event.

The show will also feature The Lucha Brothers vs. Perros del Mal in a tag team match, Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel, Las Tóxicas vs. Fatal Influence, and a special appearance by WWE Raw Superstar, Oba Femi.