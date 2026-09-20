Paige Assigned an Official Brand as WWE Reshuffles Roster

It appears that SmackDown is officially Paige's house.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been listed as a free agent on WWE's website since she made her return to the company back at WrestleMania 42, but as of Sunday morning, the anti-diva was listed as a member of the Blue Brand's already stacked women's locker room.

With Paige now assigned to SmackDown, there are five remaining "free agents" that are signed to the WWE roster. Among them, Paige's rival, Nikki Bella, who interestingly enough, announced her intentions to challenge Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's Championship this past Friday night in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"I'm coming after that title..."



CHELSEA GREEN vs. NIKKI BELLA... when? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ET7pVDcnsF — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2026

While the rivalry between Paige and Nikki Bella has not gotten as much screen time as either woman probably expected, or would have preferred, they've been at each other's throats on social media these past several weeks in an effort to keep the story top of mind for those invested members of the WWE Universe.

The beef between both ladies started after Paige and Brie Bella lost the Women's Tag Team Titles to Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, and then the trio of Paige and The Bella Twins lost a six-woman tag team match to all of Fatal Influence at SummerSlam.

Blaming Paige for their failures, Nikki and Brie attacked her after their match in Minneapolis was over. Brie Bella, however, has been out of action ever since, as she suffered a broken bone in her shoulder blade during that match, which has left Paige and Nikki to continue on the story without her.

Nikki Bella | WWE

Paige was not on SmackDown this past Friday night, which has left fans to wonder wants next for the former WWE Divas Champion after she lost her one-on-one match with Nikki Bella in Mexico City in just over three minutes. Bella is clearly ready to move on, but something tells us Paige is not going to let a cheap pinfall loss, where Nikki got away with using the ropes for leverage, slide.

Paige was not the only WWE roster member to be assigned a new brand

On an unrelated note, the 946 have officially been assigned their new home. It's unclear when this change took place on WWE's website, but The Takedown on SI recalls (perhaps incorrectly) Royce Keys still being listed as a member of the SmackDown roster just within the past week.

Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price have all now been moved to the Monday Night Raw roster. As has former NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice, who made her main roster debut this week and won her triple threat qualifying match for Money in the Bank.

This may have been an oversight on the company's part, but it is interesting to note that Solo Sikoa has not yet had his profile moved over to the Monday Night Raw roster page.

It's believed that he has officially switched brands, but as of this writing, he's still listed as a SmackDown Superstar despite not having wrestled a match for the Blue Brand since May.