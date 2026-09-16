Allstate Arena Advertising 'Four Huge Matches' for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Saturday, September 26, is shaping up to be quite the night for professional wrestling fans. Especially those in Chicago, Illinois.

The Windy City is set to host two major events on that same night. AEW All Out has sold out the Now Arena on the strength of three major title matches, headlined by Will Ospreay putting his AEW Men's World Championship on the line against Jon Moxley and the heavily anticipated ladder match for the AEW Men's Tag Team Titles between Cage & Cope, FTR and The Young Bucks.

A little over 20 miles away, at the same time, the Allstate Arena will host WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. Only one match has been made official for the show, which was set up during AAA Triplemanía 34 this past weekend.

Roxanne Perez | WWE

Roxanne Perez became the No. 1 Contender for the Reina de Reinas Championship by winning a Fatal 4-Way Match that also involved fellow WWE Raw Superstar Nattie, while La Catalina defeated Flammer to end her record 1128-day reign as champion.

Perez and Catalina are now scheduled to face each other for the title at Worlds Collide in the first of several big match-ups that will go head-to-head with rival All Elite Wrestling, and thanks to the Allstate Arena website, we now have a better idea of what the rest of the card may look like.

The venue is now advertising "four huge matches" with the disclaimer that the card is always subject to change. It was already announced that former WWE Champion CM Punk would be at the show, it is being held in Chicago, after all, but it also appears that he'll be competing in a six-man tag team match.

Punk will apparently team up with AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano to take on Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Omos. The wheels for this match were put in motion Monday night on WWE Raw, but the Nigerian Giant did not show up to help out his AAA ally, "Dirty Dom".

It's also unclear how Punk will be added to the mix with him now being a member of the SmackDown roster.

Other matches being advertised for Worlds Collide by the venue include a massive reunion of the Lucha Bros. Penta and his brother Rey Fenix are scheduled to take on two members of Perros del Mal, a group that consists of Daga, Angel, Berto and Karmen Petrovic.

Dragon Lee will also be in action against Jack Cartwheel, and Fatal Influence will apparently battle Las Tóxicas in a six-woman tag team match. None of these bouts have been confirmed by WWE, as of this writing.

Potential card for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide:

La Catalina | WWE

La Catalina (c) vs. Roxanne Perez for the Reina de Reinas Championship, only match confirmed by WWE

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio & El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Omos

Penta & Rey Fenix vs. Perros del Mal

Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne & Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid vs. Las Tóxicas

Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel