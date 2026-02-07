Four Huge Matches Announced for Feb. 13 WWE SmackDown on SyFy

WWE SmackDown returns to SyFy next Friday night with two huge title matches already announced.

Friday night on WWE SmackDown, the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan, made an appearance on the show alongside Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez. They were interrupted by WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace.

When General Manager Nick Aldis realized things weren't going to be settled with words, he booked a tag team match instead. The finish saw the dysfunctional team of Grace and Cargill pick up the win after Grace shoved Rodriguez into Jade, and rolled up Raquel for the three count.

Despite the victory, the two women continued to argue with one another backstage until Aldis announced that Cargill would defend the WWE Women's Championship against Grace next week.

But that's not the only championship on the line next week. We also saw Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY successfully defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Friday against Giulia and Kiana James. Later on the show, Ripley revealed backstage that she has an Elimination Chamber qualifying match this Monday night on Raw.

You would think that would be enough for Ripley to focus on next week. Still, moments later, the champions were confronted by an angry Nia Jax and Lash Legend, fuming about what went down in Legend's Elimination Chamber qualifying match earlier in the evening, when Tiffany Stratton pinned Chelsea Green to advance to this month's premium live event.

This confrontation led to Aldis booking another title match next Friday as Ripley and SKY will defend their titles against Jax and Legend.

Two huge Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are also set for next week

Elimination Chamber | WWE

Friday's episode of SmackDown saw not only Tiffany Stratton punch her ticket to Chicago, but Randy Orton also qualified for the 10th Men's Elimination Chamber of his career. Next week, two more people will earn their way into the dangerous structure to compete for a title match at WrestleMania 42.

On the women's side of things, Women's United States Champion Giulia will look to add more gold to her collection at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' as she takes on Zelina Vega and Alexa Bliss in a triple threat match.

As for the men, a dejected Sami Zayn will look to rebound from his loss at the Royal Rumble in a high-stakes triple threat match with Jacob Fatu and former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Again, next Friday's episode of SmackDown will air at its normal start time of 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT), but the show will be on SyFy. The first of back-to-back shows to run on SyFy.

