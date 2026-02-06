WWE SmackDown Preview (2/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Tonight marks the first official episode of WWE SmackDown along the road to WrestleMania 42, and the crowd inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, is in for a special treat.
The greatest Women's Royal Rumble winner of all-time, Liv Morgan, is set to make an appearance on the Blue Brand as she has a massive decision to make. Will she challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship or Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'?
The Storm has been begging for competition on SmackDown for weeks now. Perhaps Liv Morgan — a former Women's World Champion in her own right — will finally be the one to give Jade Cargill what she's been craving.
Fans can also expect more fallout from the Royal Rumble later tonight. Drew McIntyre is still the WWE Champion after he decimated Sami Zayn this past Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia. The Scottish Warrior seems to have a clear path to WrestleMania 42, but he doesn't have an opponent.
Neither Roman Reigns or CM Punk, or the WWE Raw crowd this past Monday, had any interest in seeing the Tribal Chief challenge for the WWE Championship. Reigns made his decision to step up to the Best in the World, which means McIntyre now awaits the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.
There's no question that Cody Rhodes will want in on that action later this month in Chicago. The American Nightmare was aiming to win his third Men's Royal Rumble Match when McIntyre emerged to eliminate him from the contest with a massive Claymore Kick.
McIntyre ended up killing two birds with one kick as the distraction he caused directly led to Jacob Fatu getting tossed out of the match by Roman Reigns. Rhodes and Fatu are expected to be in Charlotte tonight, and both men are likely to be in foul moods.
Randy Orton and the returning Tiffany Stratton are being advertised for the show locally, and there's one match that has been announced thus far. Shinsuke Nakamura is set to revive his old NJPW rivalry with one-half of the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, Tama Tonga.
Here's everything we know about tongith's episode of WWE SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments get announced throughout the day.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga
Shinsuke Nakamura and Tama Tonga have a storied history with one another dating back to their days in NJPW. As a member of Chaos, The King of Strong Style took part in numerous battles against the Bullet Club, but he hasn't faced off against Tama Tonga one-on-one since May 2012.
Nakamura defeated Tonga during a NJPW 40th Anniversary Tour stop in Osaka, Japan, and now he'll look to accomplish the same feat over a decade later in Charlotte, North Carolina. These two have shared a number of tense stare-downs over the past few weeks, making tonight's encounter inevitable.
How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV
WWE SmackDown start time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown location:
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
WWE Smackdown card (Announced):
- 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan appears
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
Major Update on John Cena and the WWE Hall of Fame
CM Punk Takes Shot at Roman Reigns When Answering Retirement Question
AJ Styles Explains Why He Kept His Gloves on Following Royal Rumble Loss
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com