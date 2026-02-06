WWE SmackDown Preview (2/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Tonight marks the first official episode of WWE SmackDown along the road to WrestleMania 42, and the crowd inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, is in for a special treat.

The greatest Women's Royal Rumble winner of all-time, Liv Morgan, is set to make an appearance on the Blue Brand as she has a massive decision to make. Will she challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship or Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'?

The Storm has been begging for competition on SmackDown for weeks now. Perhaps Liv Morgan — a former Women's World Champion in her own right — will finally be the one to give Jade Cargill what she's been craving.

Are Liv and Dom the most powerful couple in WWE today? 👑@DomMysterio35 | @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/OleK1GBDIC — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2026

Fans can also expect more fallout from the Royal Rumble later tonight. Drew McIntyre is still the WWE Champion after he decimated Sami Zayn this past Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia. The Scottish Warrior seems to have a clear path to WrestleMania 42, but he doesn't have an opponent.

Neither Roman Reigns or CM Punk, or the WWE Raw crowd this past Monday, had any interest in seeing the Tribal Chief challenge for the WWE Championship. Reigns made his decision to step up to the Best in the World, which means McIntyre now awaits the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

There's no question that Cody Rhodes will want in on that action later this month in Chicago. The American Nightmare was aiming to win his third Men's Royal Rumble Match when McIntyre emerged to eliminate him from the contest with a massive Claymore Kick.

McIntyre ended up killing two birds with one kick as the distraction he caused directly led to Jacob Fatu getting tossed out of the match by Roman Reigns. Rhodes and Fatu are expected to be in Charlotte tonight, and both men are likely to be in foul moods.

Randy Orton and the returning Tiffany Stratton are being advertised for the show locally, and there's one match that has been announced thus far. Shinsuke Nakamura is set to revive his old NJPW rivalry with one-half of the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, Tama Tonga.

Here's everything we know about tongith's episode of WWE SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments get announced throughout the day.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga

Shinsuke Nakamura | WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura and Tama Tonga have a storied history with one another dating back to their days in NJPW. As a member of Chaos, The King of Strong Style took part in numerous battles against the Bullet Club, but he hasn't faced off against Tama Tonga one-on-one since May 2012.

Nakamura defeated Tonga during a NJPW 40th Anniversary Tour stop in Osaka, Japan, and now he'll look to accomplish the same feat over a decade later in Charlotte, North Carolina. These two have shared a number of tense stare-downs over the past few weeks, making tonight's encounter inevitable.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

WWE SmackDown start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan appears

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga

