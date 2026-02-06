Big E Answers Whether He’ll Wrestle in WWE Again

WWE Superstar Big E has addressed his in-ring future with the company.

Big E hasn't competed inside the squared circle since the March 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, when The New Day member was accidentally dropped on his neck outside the ring following a belly-to-belly suplex by Ridge Holland.

It would later be revealed that Big E suffered two fractured cervical vertebrae from the incident and would undergo multiple-level fusion surgery to repair the damage. Despite a positive recovery, his in-ring future has remained very much in doubt.

Big E | CHRIS NIEVES/ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

The former New Day member recently spoke with Compas On The Beat on Radio Row. When asked about his current on-screen role in WWE, Big E said he's enjoying it and never predicted that this would be something he was doing after his career was over.

"It's been good. It's something I really enjoy, something I didn’t think I necessarily was going to do when my career was over," Big E said. "But it's been a blast, man. I get to be a part of what we're doing in WWE and do it in a different way.

"And yeah, I've really enjoyed being a part of helping people be more informed about what they're about to see or what they just saw. And it's helped prepare me for other roles in broadcasting as well. So not something I had on my radar when my career was wrapping up, but I'm really enjoying it."

Would The New Day be in a better position in WWE if Big E was still active?

When asked if this means he's officially retired, Big E said never say never but at this point in time, he's officially retired from WWE.

"I'm content," Big E said. "You know, in wrestling, they always say never say never. But right now I'm retired, and that for me is it. So I'm focused on other things right now."

The New Day hasn't been the same since Big E's injury. While there was a brief glimmer of hope that the company caught lightning in a bottle after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned on Big E and kicked him out of the group, it wasn't capitalized on, and the duo were pushed back into the midcard.

The New Day | Netfli

Kingston and Woods would get a run with the World Tag Team Titles on Raw last year, but the reign was largely uneventful, lasting only 72 days. The pairing with Grayson Waller hasn't done the trio any favors, and it appears their upward momentum is nonexistent in the company right now.

You can't help but think that if Big E were still an active in-ring competitor, the current WWE careers of both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would look dramatically different.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE SmackDown Preview (2/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Seth Rollins Shares Honest Admission About AJ Styles

Major Update on John Cena and the WWE Hall of Fame

CM Punk's WWE Elimination Chamber Plans Reportedly Revealed