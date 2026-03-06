WWE Confirms Earlier Start Times For WrestleMania 42 Night 1 and Night 2

WWE has confirmed the shift in start times for its return to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42.

The two-night extravaganza will take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium, with Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship set for the Night 2 main event on Sunday.

Reigns won the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn the title opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Championship picture should become clearer after Friday’s edition of SmackDown, where Cody Rhodes will challenge current champion Drew McIntyre for the title.

Speaking of Reigns vs. Punk, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed the official WWE graphic for the match on Thursday, and it confirmed an earlier start time for each night of this year’s event.

Both WrestleMania 42 Night 1 and Night 2 will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern, which is a change from the 7 p.m. Eastern start for WrestleMania 41.

For it all…in the main event of #WrestleMania. The BITW vs The OTC…@espn in US | @netflix internationally pic.twitter.com/L51i9t7Wi8 — Triple H (@TripleH) March 5, 2026

The PLE airs in the United States on ESPN Unlimited and internationally on Netflix.

WWE announced last week that the first hour of WrestleMania 42 Night 1 on Saturday will air on ESPN2. Meanwhile, the first hour of WrestleMania 42 Night 2 on Sunday is set to air on ESPN.

It’ll mark the first time that a WWE PLE has aired live on an ESPN broadcast.

The Updated WWE WrestleMania 42 Card

According to a recent report from BodySlam.net, the WrestleMania 42 card could feature up to 16 matches.

Liv Morgan | Netflix

In addition to the highly anticipated Reigns vs. Punk showdown for the World Heavyweight Championship, four other highly anticipated matches have already been set for the card.

Randy Orton, who won the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, will face either McIntyre or Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in effort to earn his 15th World title in WWE.

The Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Rhea Ripley, is set for a first-ever one-on-one match with WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, with that rivalry already sparking controversy between the two on social media.

Elsewhere, Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will clash with Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship.

Additionally, Brock Lesnar issued an open challenge for the event, allowing for plenty of intriguing possibilities as to who his opponent will be in Las Vegas.

Brock Lesnar | WWE

The rematch between Becky Lynch and new Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee has also been rumored for WrestleMania 42.

Other superstars likely to be added to the mix include Intercontinental Champion Penta, United States Champion Giulia, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lash Legend and Nia Jax, and more.