Giulia and Blake Monroe Continue Rivalry During WWE Digital Exclusives

It may finally be happening for real.

After Blake Monroe and Giulia traded blindside attacks over the past couple of weeks on SmackDown, the longtime rivals were both noticeably absent from a stacked episode of the Blue Brand Friday night in Mexico City.

The show was headlined by Sami Zayn defeating CM Punk to become a two-time WWE Champion, Chelsea Green retaining her WWE Women's Championship over Nia Jax and Damian Priest turning on R-Truth after they came up short in their AAA Tag Team Title Match. Due to limited television time, Blake and Giulia continued their story online this week.

Blake Monroe now wants a match against Giulia

WWE released a pair of digital exclusives Saturday afternoon, the first of which featured a distraught Blake Monroe handing SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis a bag of her own teeth, which were apparently knocked out of her mouth by Giulia's running knee last week.

“I have something for you," Monroe told Aldis as she handed him the bag. "A little gift. Those are my teeth. And you can thank Giulia for that. Last week, I was ready to have my debut. It had been months, and I still haven’t had a match. And I was so ready. And Giulia attacked me from the right, from the left, like a coward... People like Giulia deserve consequences. And I trust, as GM, you will do the right thing.”

Before Nick Aldis could respond, they were interrupted by Kit Wilson and The Miz. Wilson rolled his mentor into Aldis' office as The Miz lay catatonic on top of an equipment truck Johnny Gargano style. The ruse designed to get Miz a WWE Title opportunity, was not successful.

Later in the afternoon on Saturday, WWE released a promo vignette featuring Giulia as she issued a response to The Glamour.

"Blake, I thought I was less than you. You said I was not worthy. That you deserved a better opponent. And now, I hear the thing you want most is to face me. Because I messed up your face. Pride was not a good enough reason for you to fight, but a missing tooth has you begging Nick Aldis for a match. Lucky you for, I was always willing to fight," Giulia said during her promo.

Blake Monroe made her main roster debut back in May, with her first appearance in front of a crowd coming in London a month later.

Blake Monroe | The CW Network

She attacked Giulia in the ring that night, but has still yet to wrestle her first match as a member of the SmackDown roster. WWE has not announced a date for the next attempt to have Blake and Giulia actually wrestle each other.

We'll keep you posted on when and where that match is finally booked, just as soon as that information becomes available.