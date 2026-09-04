WWE SmackDown Preview (9/4/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Sami Zayn is apparently on a quest to ruin everything until he gets an opportunity to win back the WWE Championship.

A week after he cost Kevin Owens his shot at beating CM Punk for the title in Toronto, Zayn introduced absolute chaos into a No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match and made sure that none of Owens, Finn Balor or Gunther earned the next crack at the 'Best in the World'.

Despite the no disqualification stipulation of a triple threat match, Zayn forced a no contest finish by blasting each of the competitors and the referee with the WWE Champion belt. This after Punk tried to stop Sami, and ended up getting hit with his own title for his efforts.

Zayn is scheduled to be at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and it's anyone's guess how he'll end up ruining the show this week.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are just two days out from their clash at Sunday Night's Main Event, and The American Nightmare is set to address the WWE Universe with a no contact stipulation still firmly in place. Also, there are two matches on the card tonight with Blake Monroe facing Giulia, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki taking on The Miz & Kit Wilson.

WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargil and other members of the women's roster are expected to appear on the show as well. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced prior to the broadcast going live on The USA Network.

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe | WWE

Take two on the SmackDown in-ring debut for The Glamour. Blake Monroe was supposed to face Giulia two weeks ago, but felt that her former Stardom rival was not worthy of being her first opponent. Monroe attacked The Beautiful Madness prior to the bell and left her lying in the ring. Giulia returned the favor last week with a backstage attack, which set the stage for tonight's battle in Cleveland.

Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson

Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson | WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura has set his sights on taking the WWE Tag Team Titles away from The MFT's, and he's recruited former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kyoki to help him accomplish that goal. The Ticking Time Bomb will make his WWE in-ring debut tonight when he teams with Nakamura to take on The Miz and Kit Wilson. A win for either team could put them in line for a tag team title opportunity.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS:

Match results from the show that was filmed last Friday night.

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Sami Zayn appears after ruining last week's No. 1 Contender's Match

Cody Rhodes to address the WWE Universe

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson