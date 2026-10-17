Great News on the Stephanie Vaquer and Rusev Injury Front

Not only did Stephanie Vaquer leave Money in the Bank without the Women's World Championship in her possession, she was also noticeably hobbled as she exited the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans last Saturday night.

La Primera suffered a legitimate ankle injury during her match against Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch and was on crutches this past Monday night on WWE Raw during her backstage segment with The Man.

It was reported earlier this week that while Vaquer was hurt, she was not expected to miss a significant amount of time. That report proved to be accurate, as Stephanie was back in the ring Friday night during the house show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Lightning did not strike twice for Vaquer as she unsuccessfully challenged Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, but her quick return to the ring is a great sign that her ongoing storylines with Morgan and Becky Lynch will be able to move forward unabated.

Another positive update from Friday's show in Hawaii was the return of Rusev. The Lion of Bulgaria has been out of action since July after he landed awkwardly in a Monday Night Raw match with Je'Von Evans and reported feeling numbness in his extremities. It's not clear at this time if Rusev is expected back on television in the near future.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship, Men's Intercontinental Championship and World Tag Team Titles were all put on the line Friday night in Hawaii as well. Here are all the match results, albeit limited in scope, courtesy of The Wrestling Observer.

WWE Hawaii Live Tour results for October 16, 2026:

Liv Morgan | WWE

Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer to retain the Women's World Championship.

Raquel Rodriguez w/ Roxanne Perez defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Chad Gable defeated Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page in a triple threat match to retain the Men's Intercontinental Championship.

LA Knight & Penta defeated WWE World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory via disqualification, The Vision retained the titles as a result.

Oba Femi defeated Bronson Reed.

Sol Ruca defeated IYO SKY, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a fatal four-way match.

Bronco Nima & Lucien Price defeated Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso. The 946 attacked The Usos after the match, but Je’Von Evans made the save.

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee defeated JD McDonagh & Big Cass.

Joe Hendry defeated Rusev.