Liv Morgan Defeats Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer to Win the Title at Money in the Bank

And new.

Liv Morgan became the new WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion at the Money in the Bank PLE in New Orleans on Saturday night. Morgan defeated both Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer to win the belt. She's now a four-time WWE world champion.

Vaquer entered Money in the Bank as the world champion and seemed to be on track to retain her title. Then, Becky Lynch got in the way. For much of the match, Vaquer and Lynch were competitive but on the same page when it came to Morgan.

Near the end, that changed. Vaquer and Lynch were battling near the ring ropes in the corner. Vaquer knocked Lynch off the top turnbuckle, which caused her to crash through a table. Vaquer looked on and when she turned around, Morgan was waiting for her with Oblivion. Right after hitting it, Morgan covered Vaquer and secured the pin.

Vaquer had recently defeated Morgan to win the title. In that match, Becky Lynch was the special guest referee and got on Morgan's bad side when she counted the fall in favor of Vaquer.

Earlier in the night, it appeared that Judgment Day would sweep in their matches. Roxanne Perez was about to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but then got crushed with a Sol Snatcher off the top of the ladder. Perez was down for the rest of the match and Tiffany Stratton climbed the ladder and pulled down the briefcase for the win. She's now the second woman to win the briefcase twice.

What is the future for WWE Raw with Liv Morgan as world champion?

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan | Netflix

With Morgan now the world champion on Raw, she has a handful of potential matches that could turn into title challenges. First, a rematch between Morgan and Vaquer is there for the taking. Both women have been feuding since WrestleMania season, but still clearly have unfinished business.

Morgan against Lynch is another option. Those two have a deep history, but Lynch didn't take the fall tonight, which means she still has a claim to being the number one contender. Other title challengers for Morgan include Sol Ruca, Iyo Sky, and Bayley.

This year's Money in the Bank emanated from inside Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Roman Reigns opened the show and successfully defended his world title against LA Knight. In other action, Oba Femi defeated Bronson Reed.