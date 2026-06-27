Gunther and Nick Aldis Get Into Physical Altercation After WWE Night Of Champions

Things between SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and former WWE World Champion, Gunther, have not been rosy since Gunther lost his world title match to Cody Rhodes at Clash In Italy.

The two men have verbally assaulted the other, with Gunther running down Aldis and his ability to run the show on SmackDown. Gunther has accused Aldis of showing favoritism to stars that aren't him and has been the cause of frustration for Aldis over the last several weeks.

Aldis has tried to appease Gunther by recognizing his complaints and acting on them in a way that favors The Ring General. Aldis green lit a title rematch for Gunther and allowed him to choose the special stipulation for the match. He chose to have Sami Zayn as the special referee.

Gunther was unsuccessful in defeating Rhodes because of a fast count by Zayn, but he had a chance at some retribution at the WWE Night of Champions PLE on Saturday afternoon. Gunther wrestled Zayn and Rhodes in a triple threat match, but Zayn walked out of the event as the new world champion.

After the event and on the Night of Champions post-show, Aldis and Gunther got into a physical altercation. Gunther approached Aldis backstage and once again accused him trying to screw him over. Aldis questioned how he screwed Gunther at Night of Champions, but Gunther didn't have an answer.

Instead, Gunther told Aldis that he was jealous of him because he was a failed pro wrestler. Gunther pushed Aldis and Aldis told him not to touch him. Gunther did it again, but Aldis pushed back. The two shoved one another and yelled back and forth while being broken up by WWE officials.

Is WWE planning an in-ring return for Nick Aldis?

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis | WWE.com

Nick Aldis is a former pro wrestler, but certainly not a failed one. He's a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Aldis also won a handful of tag titles in TNA.

Aldis joined WWE as the SmackDown General Manager at the end of 2023 and has been in the role ever since. He has not wrestled a match under the WWE banner since joining the company in an on-screen capacity. Though he hasn't wrestled a match, he's gotten into other altercations with WWE Superstars, including Randy Orton.

Gunther is PISSED following the Undisputed WWE Title Match! 👀 pic.twitter.com/RktcnRsQGT — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

WWE Night of Champions featured the Undisputed WWE Championship match in the main event. The show also featured the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Oba Femi defeated Jey Uso to win the King of the Ring. Iyo Sky defeated Liv Morgan to become the Queen of the Ring. Right after the win, Sky declared that she would face Morgan for the world title at SummerSlam.