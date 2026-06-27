WWE Night of Champions Results, Highlights and Live Blog

It's time to crown a brand new king and queen in WWE.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally from Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon. The show will feature two matches on ESPN proper as WWE has done with its PLE's for most of the year. Those two matches will be the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournament finals.

In the King of the Ring tournament final, Oba Femi is set to challenge Jey Uso. Both Femi and Uso have very different goals in mind if they earn this year's King of the Ring crown. For Femi, he's got championship gold in mind. That might mean winning the tournament and challenging Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, but it also might mean throwing down with Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey @WWEUsos battles @Obaofwwe in King of the Ring Tournament Final TODAY at #WWENOC! 👑 @RiyadhSeason #WWENOC streams TODAY at 1PM ET/10AM PT on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited! Catch the first hour of #WWENOC LIVE on ESPN!



▶️: https://t.co/jKAIj8o5n1 pic.twitter.com/VdUM1aaqXL — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

As for Jey Uso, a win would mean he could attempt to grab a seat at the head of the table opposite Reigns in The Bloodline. Jey has vowed to win the tournament so he can go on and face Rhodes at SummerSlam this year for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Will Jey get the win and keep pace with Reigns? Will Femi maintain and build on his strong momentum since debuting on the main roster? We'll find out at WWE Night of Champions.

In the Queen of the Ring tournament finals, Iyo Sky is scheduled to face Liv Morgan. Morgan is the current WWE Women's World Champion, but has vowed to win the tournament, become Queen of the Ring, and then face Rhea Ripley for the other women's world title at SummerSlam.

As for Sky, she's looking for a win to secure a world title match at SummerSlam. Sky and Morgan have history together and at Night of Champions, another chapter in their story gets written.

Liv Morgan | Netflix

Other announced matches on the show include Trick Williams defending the WWE Men's United States Championship against Ricky Saints and Jade Cargill challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's United States Championship. To round out the card, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins will try to end their rivalry inside a steel cage.

Finally, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship in a triple threat match against Gunther and Sami Zayn. The three men have been intertwined with one another for weeks and they'll finally collide on Saturday afternoon. Can Rhodes overcome the odds and retain? It goes down at Night of Champions.

WWE Night of Champions Results

Check back at 2 p.m. EST for live results and highlights from the show.

WWE Night Of Champions Match Card:

Sami Zayn vs. Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes (c) in a Triple Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring Final

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring Final

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage Match

Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams (c) for the United States Championship

Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton (c) for the Women's United States Championship