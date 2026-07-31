Gunther Discusses Being Outside of the World Title Picture

Gunther's championship aspirations have been put on the back burner for the time being, as he is locked in a feud with Nick Aldis.

In recent years, Gunther has consistently been featured in the world title scene; he has won the World Heavyweight Championship and challenged for the Undisputed WWE Championship multiple times. Throughout this chase, he has diverted from the course by facing Goldberg, AJ Styles, John Cena, and Pat McAfee. Now, his rivalry with Aldis has again taken him out of the title picture.

Ahead of their match at SummerSlam, which will take place on night one, Gunther detailed his mindset about the situation.

Gunther | Netflix

Gunther likes the challenge of special attraction matches

Speaking on the Complex Graps wrestling podcast, Gunther was asked whether facing Aldis was something he needed to get out of the way so he could continue his goal of becoming a world champion again. He stated that every wrestler wants to win the gold, but they would be setting themselves up for disappointment if they only felt satisfied once they reached that level.

"The big title is every wrestler’s goal," Gunther said. "That’s what we’re doing it for: championships. You want to be the best in the world. Everybody should strive for that. [But] if you’re only satisfied once you’re in that top picture or competing for that title, you’re not going to be satisfied very often because there’s only two titles and there’s a lot of us guys. So you won’t be able to do it all the time."

Gunther continued by stating that he enjoys doing special attraction matches, like his upcoming bout with Aldis. He referenced his clashes with AJ Styles, Bill Goldberg, Pat McAfee, and John Cena, noting that they were in a different light than world title matches. Gunther said that he viewed them as a challenge and he liked making them exciting.

"At the end of the day, you've got to entertain the viewer, and you've got to do good for the business and the sport of pro wrestling," Gunther said. "I like those challenges, and I like being in those special moments and making them exciting as well."

With a win at SummerSlam, Gunther could get back on track and return to the title picture. Without one, he could fall further down the pecking order, so the stakes will be high when he steps into the ring with Aldis.