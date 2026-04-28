WWE Raw Results (4/27/26): Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu Official For Backlash, Joe Hendry Debuts, Femi Dominates

It's official. Jacob Fatu will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash in a couple of weeks.

In the main event segment on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Fatu left Roman Reigns laying in a heap in the middle of the ring. Reigns had come out to address Fatu, but before he could. Fatu made his entrance. He told Reigns he didn't need any extra time to think about whether or not he wanted to face Reigns for the world title. Fatu said that he did.

Reigns was a little taken back, especially when Fatu said that Solo Sikoa was the only one who helped get him a spot in WWE. Reigns told Fatu that he green lit the move to bring him in. As he did, Fatu grabbed Reigns with the Tongan Death Grip. Fatu downed Reigns with the move and then left the ring.

"Solo couldn't get a cup of coffee delivered to the building if he wanted to."@WWERomanReigns, that was cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/XWK4D3unQ7 — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2026

As he did, Reigns grabbed a microphone and said that he accepted Fatu's challenge and would see him at Backlash. Fatu said off mic that he would see him next week.

This week's show started with Seth Rollins. Rollins hit the ring for a promo after fighting with Bron Breakker and The Vision last week. Rollins called out Breakker and told him face-to-face that he wasn't ready for the top spot in WWE. Breakker responded by saying he didn't need Rollins and that the only reason he joined him in the first place was to get near Paul Heyman.

It’s about time these two got a chance to settle things 👀@WWERollins @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/NlEwETZwQZ — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2026

Rollins laughed at that notion, but then said he would give Breakker the chance to prove he was ready. Rollins challenged Breakker to a match at Backlash. Breakker called Rollins one of the best ever and then accepted the match.

In other happenings on the show this week, Joe Hendry made his official Raw debut and announced to the world that he had officially signed a contract with Adam Pearce and the WWE Raw brand. In true Hendry fashion, he made the reveal in a song, which also called for Logan Paul to be fired.

Paul didn't take kindly to being a part of the song and stormed the ring in anger. Hendry fought with Paul and Austin Theory, but was eventually helped out by the Street Profits.

Later in the show, the Street Profits declared that they were interested in the WWE World Tag Team Championships that Paul and Theory currently possess.

Becky Lynch retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship against IYO SKY. The Man issued an open challenge and retained her title after a fantastic match-up, but did so thanks to an assist from Asuka. It was later announced that IYO and Asuka will face each other at Backlash.

"The Oba Femi Open Challenge will commence!"



Who will step up to @Obaofwwe?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gi2gC7gcP2 — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2026

Oba Femi dismantled Grayson Waller in less than a minute. After the match, Femi cut a promo and introduced the Oba Femi Open Challenge.

Femi said that since other champions are tied up, he started his own challenge series to get action each week. He told anyone and everyone to try and take him on, but warned that he would be ruthless to anyone who does.

The final match of the night saw Laredo's own Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defeat Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in tag team action. The crowd was heavily on Roxy's side and the hometown hero pinned The Role Model after a distraction from Liv Morgan.

WWE Raw Match Results for April 27:

Penta | Netflix

Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta defeated Rusev in a non-title match. Ethan Page and Je'Von Evans got involved in a post-match attack angle.

Becky Lynch defeated IYO SKY to retain the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, thanks to an assist from Asuka.

Rey Mysterio defeated Imposter El Grande Americano.

Oba Femi defeated Grayson Waller.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, thanks to a distraction from Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.