How To Watch WWE Night of Champions 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
The next chapter in an already storied rivalry is set to be written at WWE Night of Champions, and the more things change, the more they stay the same.
14 years ago an enraged CM Punk vowed to win the WWE Championship and take it with him on his way out of the company. He defeated John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 and famously blew a kiss to Vince McMahon before fleeing the Allstate Arena through his hometown Chicago crowd.
The company's top prize spent the night in Punk's refrigerator, but he ultimately brought it back home after WWE was forced to make him a new contract offer that he could not refuse.
All these years later John Cena will once again be defending the WWE Championship against CM Punk, but now it's the Second City Saint who will be attempting to save the title from permanent retirement.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' has confidently stated that Cena has never been able to beat him on his best day, but now it's truly time to put up or shut up.
Just 18 dates, as of this writing, remain in the John Cena retirement tour. Should Punk fail to capture the gold at Night Champions, the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will be that much closer to achieving his ultimate goal of ruining professional wrestling.
If Cena is able to escape CM Punk with the WWE Championship still spun backwards around his waist, a major challenge could await him at SummerSlam.
The finals of the King of the Ring Tournament will be held at Night of Champions this year and the winner will receive a World Championship Match during the two-night extravaganza that kicks off from New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on August 2.
Both Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have advanced to the semi-finals as representatives of Friday Night SmackDown. Should either The Viper or The American Nightmare win the crown this year, they'll also (potentially) earn their coveted opportunity to dethrone the greatest of all-time during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.
The finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will also be held Saturday, June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jade Cargill, Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez have all punched their tickets to the semi-finals by winning their opening round Fatal 4-Way Matches.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women's World Champion IYO SKY can only sit back and wait to see whomever emerges as their next challenger, while also keeping an eye out for Miss Money in the Bank Naomi.
Here's everything we currently known about WWE Night of Champions. Check back for updates as more matches are announced for the show.
WWE Night of Champions date:
Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
WWE Night of Champions start time:
Time: 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST
WWE Night of Champions location:
Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
How To Watch WWE Night of Champions:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
WWE Night of Champions Match Card (Announced):
John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship
King of the Ring Tournament Finals
Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals
