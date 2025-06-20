Takedown Discussions: How Can WWE Work Around Liv Morgan's Injury Ahead Of Evolution?
Liv Morgan is expected to miss months of action after she suffered a dislocated shoulder this past Monday night on Raw.
Multiple outlets have reported that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will require surgery to correct the issue, which was described as a worst-case scenario by PWInsider.
There's never a good time for an injury, but Morgan's upcoming absence is coming at the worst possible time with Evolution 2 a little over three weeks away. The WWE creative team had Liv in place to be a key cog throughout the build to the show, with her having storylines that involve IYO SKY, Nikki Bella, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.
The saving grace for WWE Chief Content Paul ' Triple H' Levesque will be the incredible depth in the Raw Women's Division. As valuable as Liv Morgan has become, a couple of commonsense moves could put the show right back on track and keep things moving until she's ready to return.
Rick Ucchino is joined by SP3 on this week's edition of The Takedown Discussions. The guys will dive into the potential ripple effect of Morgan's injury and the easiest solutions to the problems created by it.
Plus, will ROH Women's World Champion Athena get to compete at AEW All In Texas or not? The guys will talk about what Tony Khan should do after our conversation with the Fallen Goddess had her trending this week.
MORE: Athena Found A True Equal In Mercedes Moné & Eagerly Awaits Round Two [Exclusive]
New episodes of The Takedown Discussions are available every Friday morning at 9am ET, unless there is a massive Streamyard outage like there was this past week.
