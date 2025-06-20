Updates On Both Liv Morgan & Plans For WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Liv Morgan suffering a dislocated shoulder this past Monday night on Raw has thrown a major wrench into WWE's creative plans.
The two-time Women's World Champion was set to be a major player in the weeks leading up to next month's Evolution show, and beyond, but reports are that her injury will require surgery to correct and she could be out of action for the next few months.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is now reporting that Morgan has been pulled from the road and is not expected to make any televised appearances in the near future.
Morgan's injury will force the WWE creative team to make a number of adjustments, including whatever their initial plans were for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the most decorated tag team in the division's history, having won the belts on four separate occasions. They were reportedly set to defend the titles against the Bella Twins at Evolution on Sunday, July 13, but that match will obviously no longer be taking place.
While it's not clear what the exact plans for tag titles are, as of this writing, Mike Johnson says they are NOT expected to be vacated. That could be an indication that WWE will follow current storylines, and perhaps have Finn Balor suggest that Roxanne Perez be Liv's fill in until she's healthy enough to return.
