Zelina Vega Has The WWE Women's United States Title, Now She Just Needs A Microphone [Exclusive]
It may have taken her 15 years, but Zelina Vega is a singles champion in WWE.
The reigning Women's United States Champion battled through years of doubt to get this kind of opportunity, but it wasn't doubt in herself that she had to overcome. Zelina has known since she was 4-years-old what she was destined to do in professional wrestling. It just took some time for her to conquer other obstacles that were obstructing her path.
As strange as it may sound one of Vega's greatest strengths ended up becoming one of those obstacles early in her WWE career, as she quickly became more valuable to the other people around her.
"Hunter (Triple H) would always tell me, 'You're such a good promo and it works for you and it also works against you,'" Vega told The Takedown on SI.
The quick-witted, trash talking Queens native spent much of her first few years in WWE working as a manager for Andrade, Angel Garza and others.
While she took those comments from the now Chief Content Officer of WWE as a compliment, they did have her questioning when she'd get the chance to put herself over. Even today, she's still waiting to be fully let loose on the microphone.
"I haven't dropped the promos that I wanna drop yet. I'll just say this, if they ever gave me the mic and said just talk, it's over for everybody bro. It's over for everybody," Vega proclaimed. "Put Zelina on the mic. Let me drop my pipe bomb, bro."
Eager to show off her multifaceted personality to the WWE Universe, Zelina recently collaborated with Rhea Ripley on a new 'training video' that saw Vega recruit her real life neighbor to help her prepare for upcoming title defenses.
The short was mostly a rib on Vega's smaller stature, especially when compared to the former Women's World Champion. At one point in the video, Ripley increased the weight on the pulldown machine to the point where Zelina was left dangling from the bar like a freshly plucked plush toy from a prize claw machine.
"I did it because I feel like a lot of people are like, 'Oh my God, Zelina was so much better as a heel. Her character was so much better, blah, blah, blah.' I'm like, it's 'cause you haven't seen me like talk as a babyface yet. And she's way funnier than the heel version of me."
The desire to showcase her comedic chops stems from years of watching one of the greatest talkers in pro wrestling history entertain his millions... and millions of fans, while simultaneously roasting his rivals with minimal mercy.
"The Rock back in the day, he was the person that I gravitated to promo wise because he was funny. And my thing is, if you can make people laugh, it's a lot harder to do than making people pissed at you."
Zelina Vega has never been one to take the easy road. Her own husband often draws attention to her affinity for the uphill climb, and her biggest challenge to date in the ring may be just around the corner.
SmackDown newcomer and former NXT Women's Champion Giulia has made it perfectly clear that she's coming for the title that's currently around Vega's waist. The mere mention of a potential throw down with the international megastar had Zelina reliving some of her classic highlights.
"If anybody has watched her bit in Stardom, she's a badass. I'll never forget... there's this clip of her standing over someone, pulling their head up, this bloody head up, and screaming at them in Japanese."
While that visual might be intimidating to some, the reigning Women's United States Champion is not about to back down from a fight. Sneaking in another Rock reference if I may, Vega's attitude toward a future battle with the Beautiful Madness is to just bring it.
"Maybe it's because I watched Jeff Hardy quite a bit when I was younger, but I have no fear when it comes to stuff like that. Plus I grew up in Queens bro. I know that that sounds ridiculous to some people, but if you can get through that... that's why I talked the way that I do. That's why I'm popping off with the mouth the way I do, because if I can make it past that, I can make it past anything."
Zelina has said similar before, but she reiterated to The Takedown that it's not just the person inflicting the most damage that you have to keep your eye on. It's the one who takes the punishment, but keeps getting back up to fight that you really need to be focused on.
When she inevitably does go one-on-one with Giulia, the always confident champion offered up a simple prediction with an ear-to-ear smile on her face, "I'm [gonna] whoop her ass."
