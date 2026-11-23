John Cena may be retired, but he's hoping that his legacy will live on through a brand-new event named in his honor.

The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion has handpicked over a dozen WWE and NXT Superstars that will compete in the inaugural John Cena Classic, which will take place as part of a Monday Night Raw double-header on December 14.

While WWE's flagship show will air live from Perth, Australia, very early in the morning that day, the John Cena Classic will emanate live from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The John Cena Classic will feature a series of exhibition singles and tag team matches that will pit WWE main roster talent against the stars of NXT. The 2026 Men's and Women's John Cena Classic Champions will then be determined by a Club WWE fan vote.

"This is where I see, hopefully, my future in WWE lying, as a beacon of opportunity," Cena told The Takedown on SI. "I took a lot from the Arnold Classic. I took a lot from fan appreciation nights. I took a lot from All-Star games, but I wanna create that situation where fans can come to an event they know every year, they know what the situation is, and we're in the pilot."

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Fatal Influence and NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan are among the ladies who will be headlining the event, but it was none other than Cody Rhodes who received the very first invitation in John Cena Classic history.

The FIRST invitee to the John Cena Classic is... pic.twitter.com/m7a1BMCc1D — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2026

"I love Cody so much," Cena said. "I needed a first invitee who is a cornerstone, franchise player, and a global name. And also someone who just loves all the minutiae of the business. Someone who will sit at a corporate round table all day, and then go talk to our historians in the warehouse, and then go do media only to have an hour cage match where he gets his eye busted open at the end of the night."

Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno and Izzi Dame round out the NXT stars who have been invited to participate in the event this year.

Here's everything we currently know about the John Cena Classic. Check back for updates, as more participants from both the NXT and WWE main rosters will be announced in the coming days. No matches have been made official as of this writing, but we'll keep you posted when they do.

WWE John Cena Classic date:

Date: Monday, December 14, 2026

WWE John Cena Classic start time:

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

WWE John Cena Classic location:

Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida

How To Watch WWE John Cena Classic:

Streaming: Netflix

WWE John Cena Classic participants (Announced):

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Cody Rhodes

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan

Charlotte Flair

Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne

Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid

NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan

Zilla Fatu

Shiloh Hill

Izzi Dame

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno