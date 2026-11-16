WWE Raw Preview (11/16/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Who will be the next invitees to the John Cena Classic?

We'll all find out tonight when Monday Night Raw emanates from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is taking great care in crafting this inaugural event, and Cena will be in the City of Oaks to reveal the next few representatives from the Red Brand.

Cena is coming off an appearance on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night, where Charlotte Flair and himself had one of the more emotional promo exchanges you'll ever see in a WWE ring. Fatal Influence would (borderline) bully their way into getting an invitation later in the evening.

The John Cena Classic is coming up on Monday, December 14, in Orlando, Florida, with Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu and NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan among those already confirmed for the event.

Survivor Series: WarGames, meantime, is less than two weeks away. Both The Bloodline and The 946 are preparing for a huge battle inside the historic double steel cage, and the all important WarGames advantage will be up for grabs tonight on Raw as The Usos take on Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana in a tag team match.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line. IYO SKY has had the number of Raquel Rodriguez for the past month, including a week ago on Monday Night Raw when she pinned Big Sexy during a tag team match that also featured Becky Lynch and Roxanne Perez.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY | WWE

If SKY can find a way to replicate that result again tonight, she'll leave Raleigh as the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. The question is whether IYO will be able to overcome the numbers advantage for The Judgment Day, because when one of the groups' three women is competing in a high stakes match-up, the other two are not far behind.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is being advertised for the show, as are Stephanie Vaquer, Sol Ruca, Penta and Oba Femi. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are expected to be announced prior to airtime.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Lenovo Center, Raleigh, North Carolina

WWE Raw card:

John Cena returns to Monday Night Raw with more invites to the John Cena Classic

Men's WarGames Advantage Match: Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes & Cruz Montana

Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's Intercontinental Championship