WWE Raw Results (11/2/26): John Cena Classic Details and First Entrant Announced

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Last week's episode featured SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn successfully defending the WWE Championship against Je'Von Evans. The main event saw Becky Lynch challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, which ended in a disqualification after The Judgment Day interfered.

Check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

WWE Raw results:

This week's episode kicked off with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns coming out to the ring to address the WWE Universe. Reigns once again runs down Sami Zayn, calling him a second-rate champion before turning his attention to the 946.

It didn't take long for WWE Champion Sami Zayn to come out and interrupt. Zayn said what he said last week wasn't talking out of school, and that he can say anything he said last week to his face. Reigns said he was confused about what Zayn said last week and stated that, without bringing him into The Bloodline, Zayn wouldn't be with the company right now, let alone be WWE Champion.

"The person who benefited the most from The Bloodline is you" 👀



Shots fired from Roman Reigns to Sami Zayn! pic.twitter.com/jQKMaIbSPR — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2026

Roman mocks Zayn about his match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. Zayn fired back that people still remember that match to this day and will be talking about it for years to come, but no one remembers who Reigns wrestled that night. Zayn said he refused to stand there and be disrespected as the WWE Champion. Sami said he believes he deserves all of Reigns' attention right now, not the 946.

Reigns said all Sami does is whine and sound like a little ho. Reigns said this is his final week on the Island of Irrelevancy because after this weekend, no one will ever talk about him again.

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

A very heated back-and-forth promo to hype the main event of this weekend's Crown Jewel event

Reigns definitely got over Zayn on the microphone tonight. Coming out of this segment, Zayn is in a must-win situation this weekend

946 came across as an afterthought in this segment

Ethan Page gets his title shot against Chad Gable

The opening contest of the evening saw Chad Gable defend the Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page. In what many would consider an upset, Page launched Gable into an exposed turnbuckle, then hit him with an Ego Plex to win the title. This title change ends Gable's first run as Intercontinental Champion at 92 days.

Booking Grade: 9/10

A great competitive back-and-forth match with a title change to kick off tonight's show

WWE protected Gable with the exposed turnbuckle pad for the title change

It will be very interesting to see how long WWE decides to let Page run with the title

EGO CHECK 🏆 @OfficialEGO



Ethan Page is the NEW Intercontinental Champion! pic.twitter.com/ztVdcWXSlc — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2026

A video package aired hyping tonight's main event between Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys. This shifted to The Bloodline locker room, with The Usos hyping up Sikoa. Roman Reigns came in and said he's not leaving the building until his match with Keys is done.

Back in the ring, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day took on Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, and IYO SKY. The finish of the match saw Morgan hit Green with ObLIVion to score the pinfall victory for her team.

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

A good six-woman tag match from an in-ring standpoint

Green and Morgan shouldn't have been involved in the pinfall of this match

Morgan pinning Green just days before their match at Crown Jewel pretty much guarantees that Green is winning on Saturday

We briefly hear from the 946 backstage to continue to hype up the main event with Solo Sikoa later tonight.

John Cena has some major announcements about the John Cena Classic

In the segment everyone has been waiting for, John Cena made his return to WWE, abandoning the suit look for his old-school T-shirt and hat instead, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. Cena said that if you have a big announcement, you bring yourself to New York City. Cena said he has three major announcements concerning the John Cena Classic.

In the first announcement, Cena announced that the John Cena Classic will take place on Monday, December 14, at Walt Disney World in Orlando. There will be two episodes of Raw on the same day: one that morning from Perth and one later that night for the John Cena Classic in Florida.

Cena's second announcement is the reveal of a brand new John Cena Classic Championship, which is designed after his old spinner WWE Title. In the final announcement, Cena reveals the first participant in the John Cena Classic: Cody Rhodes.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena just announced the John Cena Classic will take place on Dec. 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex! pic.twitter.com/VZk9lam17L — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2026

Rhodes makes his way to the ring to stand with Cena, who said Rhodes sets the standard for the tournament and said he'll be going to NXT, SmackDown, and the Survivor Series to put together the best tournament possible. Cena puts over Rhodes in a big way on the microphone as the two men embrace. This brings out Randy Orton, who crossed paths with Cena in the aisleway as the Viper made his way to the ring.

Rhodes and Orton go face-to-face in the ring ahead of their Last Man Standing match this weekend. Orton apologized for interrupting the circle jerk and wanted to make sure he had Rhodes' complete attention ahead of Crown Jewel. Orton emphasized the importance of the Last Man Standing match and how he's the last man standing from his era in WWE, making it clear that he's not going anywhere.

Randy reminded Cody that he retired his father, Dusty Rhodes, from in-ring competition, and if Cody wants to be just like his dad, he'll make his dream come true on Saturday.

Booking Grade: 9/10

A nice double segment that branched from one right into another

Cena delivered some important announcements regarding the John Cena Classic

Rhodes, as the first announced name for the tournament while hyping this match with Randy Orton on Saturday, was a nice one-two punch

You don't even go here

Backstage, Bayley is shown speaking with Adam Pearce about what's next for her following her victory over Lyra Valkyria last week. They are interrupted by SmackDown's Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab. Things get heated between Bayley and the trio from Friday nights.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for the Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw quick results:

Ethan Page defeated Chad Gable to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Judgment Day defeated Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, and IYO SKY