How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line when WWE invades Tampa, Florida for Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.
Jey Uso is looking to YEET all over the Yuengling Center when he goes one-on-one with social media megastar Logan Paul.
The Maverick is not to be taken lightly. If Jey gets caught looking ahead to a rematch with Gunther on the June 9 edition of Monday Night Raw, he could leave the door open for Paul to shock the world with one good loaded right hand and follow through on his promise of becoming a World Champion in WWE.
John Cena will not be defending his WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, but he will be in action. R-Truth is not interested in winning gold. He's vowing to beat some sense back into his 'childhood hero' and remind him that hustle, loyalty and respect are not just words. They are a way of life.
Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre just want to inflict as much pain as physically possible onto one another. These two rivals will finally settle their differences when they are locked inside of a steel cage. The Scottish Warrior has promised that only one of them will be leaving the Yuengling Center on their feet. The other will be leaving on a stretcher.
Speaking of longtime rivalries, CM Punk and Seth Rollins seemed destined to fight forever. With the wounds of Paul Heyman's betrayal still fresh, the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' will team with Sami Zayn to battle the Visionary and his new muscle Bron Breakker in what is sure to be a highly combustible tag team bout.
Here is everything we currently know about Saturday Night's Main Event. Check back for more updates.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event date:
Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:
Location: Yeungling Center, Tampa, Florida
How To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event:
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
Match Card (Announced):
Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship
WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth
Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk & Sami Zayn
