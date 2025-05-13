Daria Berenato (Sonya Deville) Provides Update On In-Ring Future [Exclusive]
More often than not, there's a silver lining to be discovered in every negative situation. After WWE unexpectedly allowed Sonya Deville's contract to expire earlier this year, Daria Berenato has found new doors of opportunity to walk through.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is set to join the commentary team for Invicta FC 62 this Friday night in Kansas City. A chance to return to her MMA roots and to be a part of an organization that she's admired for a very long time.
“I was at one of the very first Invicta events as a spectator and potential player in the game," Berenato told The Takedown on SI. "I was there kind of hoping to one day fight in the Invicta cage, and now here I am on the commentary team. So, it's very full circle. It's very exciting and I feel like I'm right where I need to be right now.”
Berenato was informed back in February that WWE would not be renewing her contract, and her fans have eagerly been awaiting her next move.
In addition to the guest spot on Invicta commentary, Daria started a new podcast with her wife Toni a few weeks back, and it sounds as though there could be some movement soon on her return to the ring.
“I'm really excited about the future. I do have some things in the works that I can't talk about yet. So I'm gonna be a little elusive, but I love what the world of professional wrestling looks like right now. There used to be WWE and then everything else, and that's just not the case anymore.”
Berenato is thrilled that there are so many options for performers and athletes to make a name for themselves outside of WWE these days, and was very complimentary of what TNA Wrestling has been doing in particular.
“TNA is one of those platforms that's absolutely been killing it and really doing a great job of building stars in its own right. So, that excites me.”
Our full conversation with Daria Berenato will drop this Friday here on The Takedown on SI, as well as our YouTube Channel.
