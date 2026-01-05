Netflix Drop First Trailer For WWE: Unreal Season 2

"Sorry to disappoint everyone, but I am not a fan of this show." So begins Paul Heyman's introduction to the first official trailer for the second season of WWE: Unreal.

The Netflix docuseries was one of the smash hits of 2025 and was quickly renewed for a second season after the first five episodes generated a ton of views and headlines last summer.

The glaring look behind the curtain at the machinations that go into making the wheels of WWE keep turning throughout the year proved to be eye-opening for many fans, even those familiar with the inner workings of the pro wrestling industry.

Seth Rollins | WWE

Seth Rollins 'injury' takes centre stage in WWE: Unreal Season 2

While Heyman may not approve of the exposing of the business, the Advocate/Wiseman/Oracle is a prominent component of Unreal's second season. This is because the 'injury' Seth Rollins suffered at last June's Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta is one of the main storylines running throughout the new season.

Heyman, of course, was in Rollins' corner at the time, as The Visionary suffered an apparently serious knee injury during a match with LA Knight. At the time, it appeared the match was rushed to the finish, with Knight emerging victorious.

However, it soon became apparent after reports leaked online that Rollins' injury was actually a work, with the former World Heavyweight Champion returning at SummerSlam 2025 to dethrone newly crowned Champion and long-time rival CM Punk via a Money In The Bank cash-in.

The 'Ruse of the Century' saw Rollins arrive on the stage after Punk had defeated GUNTHER in a classic main event on night one of last year's SummerSlam. Rollins limped with the aid of crutches, teasing a cash-in, before appearing to turn back towards the entrance. However, the former Shield member then ditched the crutches, attacking Punk and capturing the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time in the process.

This storyline drew a ton of debate online. Precisely what WWE wanted, both for their weekly television and for the second season of Unreal, with the 'injury' to Rollins dominating the new trailer.

R-Truth, Jelly Roll and Pat McAfee also feature in the new trailer

Elsewhere in the new Netflix trailer, R-Truth's controversial release and subsequent rehiring are featured, with multiple superstars and Truth himself providing snippets on one of the biggest stories of 2025.

Truth suddenly announced his release from WWE in June of last year to widespread criticism of the company and genuine shock among the superstars backstage. However, at Money In The Bank a week later, Truth would return to help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat John Cena and Logan Paul.

The former United States Champion would briefly rebrand under his real name of Ron Killings, before quickly reverting back to R-Truth once John Cena turned back babyface after his failed heel run came to an end in August.

Pat McAfee and his foray into the ring against Gunther, as well as Jelly Roll and his first WWE match - a tag team match at SummerSlam alongside Randy Orton against the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul - are also spotlighted in the trailer.

While the first season of Unreal focused primarily on the road to WrestleMania 41, the second season features storylines that unfold post-Mania on the way to SummerSlam 2025, which took place across two nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in August of last year.

The new series of WWE: Unreal drops exclusively on Netflix on January 20, 2026. Watch the trailer below.

