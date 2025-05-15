10 Wrestlers With The Most WWE World Championships In History
There is no greater stamp of approval of being a top star in the pro wrestling industry quite like holding the world championship. In WWE, there are several different legends who have accumulated awe inspiring amounts of title gold.
With numbers ranging from double digits to high teens, only the upper echelon of stars have reached the pinnacle of the business to reach title totals like these.
As recognized by the company, here are the 10 WWE stars who have held the most world championship wins.
10. Sting (10 world championship wins)
While only spending a few months in WWE back in 2015, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship wins are recognized by the company.
With those in mind, Sting is a 10-time world champion despite never holding any WWE World Championship titles. A legend with a career spanning five decades, "The Stinger" may just go down as the greatest world champion to never reach the pinnacle in WWE throughout his career.
9. The Rock (10 world championship wins)
The Rock has far exceeded his accolades in the pro wrestling industry with his Hollywood career and current role as a member of the TKO Board of Directors, but his world title wins are nothing to brush over at all.
Holding the WWE Championship and WCW World Championship on 10 occasions, "The Great One" is one of the most decorated legends in the company's history. His last reign with the top prize in WWE took place back in 2013 when he beat CM Punk at the Royal Rumble and then lost the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.
8. Brock Lesnar (10 world championship wins)
Recognized as one of the most dominant competitors to ever step in a WWE ring, Brock Lesnar didn't have to wait long before capturing his first WWE Championship. It happened just four months after his debut.
Winning the WWE Championship seven times and the Universal Championship three times, Lesnar has stood at the apex of the company on several occasions, leaving a legacy that not many stars have in their career.
7. Edge (11 world championship wins)
Debuting for WWE in 1998, Edge had a steady climb up the ranks through the tag team and singles divisions. Eight years after his arrival, "The Rated R Superstar" finally won his first WWE Championship after cashing in the Money In The Bank contract on John Cena at New Year's Resolution.
In short order, Edge went on to capture 11 world championships in total across the next five years before retiring in 2011. While he was never able to win another world title after his in-ring return, the WWE Hall of Famer is still among the most decorated stars in the history of the promotion.
6. Hulk Hogan (12 world championship wins)
Widely considered one of, if not, the greatest WWE star of all time, Hulk Hogan could also add being one of the most prolific world champions to his list of achievements.
First winning the WWE Championship in 1984, Hogan already cemented a legendary reign that lasted for four years before ending in 1988.
Holding the WWE Title and WCW World Heavyweight Championship 12 times, "The Hulkster" has world title wins that span from the 1980s into the 2000s, showing his longevity as a top star and proving why he is often mentioned at the top of all time lists.
5. Charlotte Flair (14 world championship wins)
The only woman to make this list is none other than Charlotte Flair. Coming to the WWE main roster in 2015, it took little time before "The Queen" sat on the throne of the women's division after a successful run on NXT.
Capturing the Divas Championship once, the SmackDown Women's Championship seven times and the Raw Women's Championship six times, Charlotte is easily the most decorated female star in WWE history.
4. Triple H (14 world championship wins)
In 2025, Triple H is at the helm of WWE as the head of creative and Chief Content Officer. The newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer is among the most well-known winners in the company's history.
A 14-time world champion, Triple H won his first WWE title back in 1999 and often found himself holding one of the company's top prizes over the course of the next decade.
Winning his last world title in 2016, "The Game" has been a centerpiece fas a WWE Champion and became synonymous with holding gold throughout his illustrious career.
3. Randy Orton (14 world championship wins)
Randy Orton put his name in the record books when he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history at just 24 years old in 2004. While this run was short lived, it would be far from his only run with the gold.
With 14 reigns as WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion, Orton cemented his name among a who's who of upper echelon titleholders in the promotion's history.
"The Legend Killer" last held the WWE Championship back in 2020, but with Orton's career still going strong in 2025, it would not be surprising to see him add another world title win or two to his legendary resume.
2. Ric Flair (16 world championship wins)
When it comes to all time records in pro wrestling, many fans believed Ric Flair's legacy as the greatest world champion would never be matched, let alone broken.
While his world title wins could be argued to be above 20 times, WWE recognizes Flair as a 16-time world champion throughout his career.
With two reigns as WWE Champion, eight reigns as WCW World Heavyweight Champion and only six of his nine reigns as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion acknowledged, Flair's run at the top of the industry are the stuff of legend and will never be forgotten.
Flair's spot atop this list remained for nearly three decades before someone was finally able to surpass him in 2025.
1. John Cena (17 world championship wins)
At WrestleMania 41, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. With this win, Cena was able to become a record-breaking 17-time world champion.
During his retirement tour, Cena was able to do the impossible and finally usurp Ric Flair as the greatest world champion in WWE history.
Holding the WWE Championship 14 times and the World Heavyweight Championship three more times, Cena held title gold consistently from 2005 to 2014. Adding more reigns in 2017 and 2025, "The Doctor of Thuganomics" has firmly etched his name in the record books forever.
With his own spinner WWE Championship and reigns that have left fans with ever-lasting memories over the last two decades, Cena will sit in this spot for a while despite closing the book on his iconic career this year.
