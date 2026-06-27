WWE Proves the Future is Now as Oba Femi Wins His Crown in The King of the Ring Tournament

Oba Femi has his crown and he's just one monumental victory away from ruling over all of WWE.

The finals of the 25th King of the Ring Tournament took place Saturday afternoon at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jey Uso put forth a Herculean effort to accomplish the mission that was bestowed upon him by his Tribal Chief, but Femi proved to be a man of destiny when he dropped the former World Heavyweight Champion with a thunderous Fall From Grace.

Much of the conversation heading into Saturday afternoon was centered around how WWE would find a way to screw Femi over. Would the Bloodline get involved? Would Brock Lesnar make a surprise appearance to set up his third bout with The Beast Slayer? It turned out to be neither. The creative team went with the simplest and best decision. Femi went over.

"YOU CAN'T BEAT ME" 👑



The Ruler Oba Femi is now the 2026 King of the Ring! pic.twitter.com/KGBJvtsK4m — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

The Ruler did suffer a kayfabe rib injury early in the bout that slowed him down for a time, and it allowed Jey to land a surprising amount of offense. Uso hit countless super kicks, multiple Uso Splashes, and even locked in the sleeper hold that won him a world championship, but Femi refused to say die.

The moment that Oba finally did get rolling, the match was all but over. Two brutal running uppercuts against the turnbuckle had Jey out on his feet, and then the Fall From Grace finished him off.

Speaking to Byron Saxton for a post-match interview, with his newly won crown in hand, Femi put the exclamation point on the biggest win of his career, which has now earned him a world title opportunity at SummerSlam.

"You can't beat fate, you can't beat destiny, and most importantly, you can't beat me!" Femi said emphatically.

If Oba Femi is challenging for a World Title at SummerSlam, what about Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar | WWE

What about Brock Lesnar?

There's been this belief that Lesnar would be wrestling the final match of his career against Oba Femi this August with the "Biggest Party of the Summer" taking place in his hometown of Minneapolis, but that idea has never advanced beyond a rumor or theory.

A rubber match between these two behemoths, following Femi's victory at WrestleMania 42 and Lesnar's win at Clash in Italy, is a certified guarantee. It will happen, but until a formal announcement about Brock's retirement has been made, there is no arbitrary timeline for it to take place.

There's also currently no storyline motivation for Lesnar to come back and challenge Oba Femi again. He got his win back already. But if Femi was the WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, that's a different story.

The fact of the matter is that WWE reached the point of no return when it came to Femi's run in the King of the Ring Tournament. After he advanced beyond his opening round Fatal 4-Way Match, there was no way for him to lose without compromising the integrity of the tournament or blunting his momentum.

Femi's victory in the King of the Ring keeps him on a career trajectory that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque says could fly higher than any other Superstar that came before him.

"Oba Femi is going to be as big as anybody has ever been in this business," Levesque told Stephen A. Smith on Sirius XM this week.

He named Femi, Men's United States Champion Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca as four Superstars who will climb their way to the top of the WWE ladder, sooner or later.

"These are the young talents that are gonna take WWE into the future. You're seeing them rise now, but two, three years from now, four years from now, these are gonna be the main events of WrestleMania. I promise you."

When it comes to Oba Femi, his ascension begins right now. It was made clear on commentary that Femi has not yet made his official decision on who he will face at SummerSlam, but whether it's Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes or anyone else, the clock may be ticking down on their title reign. The Ruler is here and the future is now.