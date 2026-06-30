WWE Raw Results (6/29/26): Roman Reigns' SummerSlam Opponent Revealed

This evening's episode of WWE Raw took place at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Last week's episode featured the Street Profits defeating Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision to become the new World Tag Team Champions. The match saw interference from Logan Paul, Joe Hendry, and Seth Rollins.

WWE Raw results:

This week's episode of Raw kicked off with the newly crowned King of the Ring, Oba Femi, making his way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Femi puts over his King of the Ring win before stating he needs to make a choice regarding his SummerSlam opponent. Before he can go any further, he's interrupted by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

Lesnar admits he doesn't watch the product but congratulates Femi on his King of the Ring win. Lesnar said Paul Heyman tells him that when he's not there, Femi calls him a coward and a b---h. Lesnar kicks Femi low and hits him with an F5 and leaves. Femi gets up and calls Lesnar a b---h again and challenges him to a match at SummerSlam. Lesnar agrees but says he wants it to take place inside Hell in a Cell.

Oba Femi challenges Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam! Brock accepts under one condition:



INSIDE HELL IN A CELL!!!! ⛓️‍💥



🎟️: https://t.co/NCo5yBBF5n pic.twitter.com/Xb2pBXSQOs — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Backstage, Paul Heyman is trying to pitch Adam Pearce on the Hell in a Cell match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. Austin Theory comes in admitting he's surprised that Heyman was here. Heyman was standoffish with Theory and walks away. Pearce finds Femi backstage, who declares the titles will always be there and he wants to finish things with Lesnar at SummerSlam inside Hell in a Cell.

In the opening contest of the show, Ethan Page went one-on-one with Rey Mysterio. The finish saw Mysterio hit Page with a frog splash to score the pinfall victory.

619 🔥@reymysterio picks up the WIN over Ethan Page! pic.twitter.com/9OrMJfIfWU — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

The Judgment Day must love being cursed

Backstage, we see Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh sneaking around in Danhausen's laboratory. Danhausen isn't there, so McDonagh begins to freak out as he needs to get uncursed before his match with Chad Gable later tonight.

In the "infinite wisdom" that is Dominik Mysterio, they decide to steal a present for Danhausen from the New York Knicks and then claim they are going to destroy the laboratory before they leave. The destruction isn't shown.

Dom and JD just NEVER learnhausen! 😬



Don't mess with @danhausenad! pic.twitter.com/weFwSfXu3n — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Joe Hendry is in the ring for a concert and he brings out the new World Tag Team Champions, the Street Profits. Montez Ford said he appreciates the love from the WWE Universe and they respond by telling him that they deserve it. The Street Profits thank the WWE Universe, Seth Rollins and Joe Hendry for their title victory last week.

Joe Hendry begins to sing a song making fun of The Vision, which brings out Austin Theory, who claims The Vision will have a rematch for the titles next week on Raw. Hendry and Theory go back and forth on the microphone, and an impromptu match between the two commences. The finish of the match saw Hendry hit Theory with a modified Standing Ovation to score the pinfall victory.

Joe Hendry with the big WIN! 🎼



DOWN goes Austin Theory! pic.twitter.com/OwpUSIDp0j — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Raquel Rodriguez wants a title shot

Backstage, Raquel Rodriguez is complaining to Adam Pearce about getting a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Pearce said other people want a shot as well and mentioned that Maxxine Dupri is a former champion. Rodriguez said she'll go through Dupri if that's what it takes to earn a title shot. Pearce makes the match for later in the show.

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez come in, and Morgan is freaking out about IYO SKY and the Danhausen curse. Rodriguez tells her that everything will be fine because she has her back.

Sisterhood in The Judgment Day 👭 pic.twitter.com/QFeIow1CTU — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Queen of the Ring IYO SKY makes her way to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. SKY talks about her win at Night of Champions against Liv Morgan and how she'll be facing her for the title at SummerSlam. Morgan interrupts and says she believes that SKY is better than this and claims the only reason she lost on Saturday was that Danhausen cursed her.

Liv Morgan said she's going to destroy IYO SKY at SummerSlam. Morgan tries to have Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez attack IYO SKY from behind, but SKY handles both of them and then takes down Morgan as well. Eventually, the numbers game catches up to her and all three women take down SKY together.

The Judgment Day with a VICIOUS assault on IYO SKY 😩



And @yaonlylivvonce stands tall! pic.twitter.com/sDb5m4qSPi — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

LA Knight's problems with The Bloodline continue

Jey Uso joins the commentary team as LA Knight and Jimmy Uso have a rematch from their match on last week's show. Jimmy picked up the victory this week with a roll-up thanks to a distraction from his brother Jey.

After the match, Knight attacks Jimmy, but Jey jumps Knight. Solo Sikoa hops the barricade and hits Jimmy with a Samoan Spike, distracting Jey long enough for Knight to hit him with a BFT.

Solo Sikoa with ANOTHER hit on The Bloodline!! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/arb2zuwbpJ — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Backstage, The Usos complain to Jacob Fatu about not being out there for them earlier. Fatu reminds them he only takes orders from the OTC and he's heading to SmackDown this week to take care of Solo Sikoa. Jey said he's going with him because Sami Zayn doesn't have an opponent for SummerSlam and he's bringing that title back to The Bloodline.

We get a video package featuring Lyra Valkyria, who attempts to explain why she attacked Bayley last week.

Lyra Valkyria is DONE being nice! 😲 pic.twitter.com/Mb4e7KfUVg — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Forgiveness comes with time

Maxxine Dupri is walking backstage to the ring for her match with Raquel Rodriguez. She walks past Chad Gable, comes back, and tells him she meant everything she said last week, but she wishes she had handled it better. Gable told her it was fine and he understands how she feels, and if she decides to forgive him, that will come in time and won't happen tonight. Gable tells Dupri to focus on her match instead.

Dupri went to the ring and Raquel Rodriguez made short work of the former champion, defeating her with a Tijuana Bomb.

.@RaquelWWE just made a STATEMENT!! 💪



She is HUNGRY for the Intercontinental Title! pic.twitter.com/mCrUz4MqW7 — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Backstage, Danhausen enters his lab to find everything messed up. Liv Morgan comes in and laughs at him, telling him he'd better make good to the Judgement Day or things like this will continue happening to him.

Dominik Mysterio wears Danhausen's New York Knicks Jersey to the ring for JD McDonagh's match with Chad Gable. Danhausen lures Mysterio away from the ringside, allowing Gable to defeat McDonagh by submission. After the match, Danhausen sets a trap for Dom and JD and gets his jersey back, but Raquel jumps him from behind and takes it back.

Backstage, Austin Theory gives Maxxine Dupri grief over what she said to Chad Gable earlier. Theory told Dupri that if this is the path she wants to go down, then they aren't going to last. Theory leaves and Otis and Akira Tozawa come in to check up on Dupri, who leaves in a huff.

Roman Reigns gets his SummerSlam opponent

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns comes to the ring alongside Jacob Fatu. Reigns asked everyone to acknowledge him, but he was immediately interrupted by Seth Rollins, who told Reigns that the World Championship belongs to him. Roman said Rollins is at the back of the line and has done nothing to earn a title shot. Rollins runs down their history, reminding him that he owes his entire career to him.

Seth Rollins has made his intentions CLEAR! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/liGRcsAQk9 — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2026

Seth plays to Roman's ego, telling him he's giving him the opportunity to do things he's never been able to do: beat him. Reigns said Rollins is right and that he doesn't want to beat him, he needs to beat him. Reigns said he needs his family to see him beat him at SummerSlam and accepts Rollins' challenge.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns stare each other down as WWE Raw goes off the air.

"We are much closer to the end than we are to the beginning." 🫢@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/lgq8nVNKKV — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2026

WWE Raw quick results:

Rey Mysterio defeated Ethan Page

Joe Hendry defeated Austin Theory

Jimmy Uso defeated LA Knight

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Maxxine Dupri

Chad Gable defeated JD McDonagh