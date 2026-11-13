WWE SmackDown Preview (11/13/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Greatest of All-Time will make his return to Friday Night SmackDown tonight, and we all know that he has some very important business that he needs to address.

The inaugural John Cena Classic is coming up on Monday, December 14, and the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will presumably be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, tonight, to hand out more invitations to deserving WWE Superstars.

Cena has already invited Cody Rhodes from the main roster, while Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno and NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan have all been chosen to represent NXT. Who could be next? There's a good chance we'll find out later this evening.

Dust continues to settle from last Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where Tiffany Stratton stabbed Chelsea Green in the back and cashed in Money in the Bank to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Green was in the midst of celebrating the biggest singles win of her career, which saw her defeat Women's World Champion Liv Morgan to win the 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship, but Tiffy decided it was her time to shine.

Stratton will return to the Blue Brand tonight as the two-time WWE Women's Champion, and maybe she'll explain her actions.

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

It was World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns who walked away on Saturday as the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Champion, but it was Sami Zayn who won the Tribal Chief's respect, even in defeat. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion is expected to be on SmackDown tonight, and it would not be at all surprising if his old buddy Kevin Owens was waiting for him.

Finally, a new alliance has been formed, and the battle lines have been drawn ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. Jade Cargill and the Baddies have now joined forces with Fatal Influence, and that means Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley are going to need to find some help if they truly plan on stepping into WarGames.

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther and Men's United States Champion Trick Williams are all being advertised for the show as well.

CM Punk | WWE

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as matches and additional segments are expected to be announced prior to airtime.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

John Cena to discuss the upcoming John Cena Classic

Tiffany Stratton returns to SmackDown as the WWE Women's Champion

More WWE Crown Jewel fallout