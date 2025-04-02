How To Watch WWE WrestleMania 41: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
John Cena is on a mission at WrestleMania 41. He's out to singlehandedly save WWE's symbol of mastery from what he calls mediocrity, while simultaneously dooming the company's very future by taking the WWE Championship into retirement with him.
The stakes have never been higher for Cody Rhodes as he not only attempts to go wire-to-wire with the top prize in professional wrestling, but keep it from fading into obscurity by dropping it to the greatest of all-time.
While John Cena is out to destroy all of professional wrestling, The Ring General Gunther is looking to destroy just one man. Can Main Event Jey Uso finally win the big one and capture the World Heavyweight Championship or will he wind up a bloody mess just like his brother Jimmy?
WWE is calling it the biggest triple threat match in WrestleMania history as CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins prepare to close the show on night one. The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' is just days away from his first ever main event at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and he'd love nothing more than to use the platform to take out the two men he helped bring to the main roster over a decade ago.
The Women's World Championship will be on the line as IYO SKY defends her title against Bianca Belair, but after the E-S-T called off her rematch for the title on Raw, is there still a path for Rhea Ripley to get involved?
Tiffany Stratton is out to prove that the Queen's reign is over, and Tiffy's time is just beginning, as she defends her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. Randy Orton has promised to punt Kevin Owens' skull into the bleachers at Allegiant Stadium and AJ Styles is set to fight social media Superstar Logan Paul.
Here is everything we currently know about WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Check back for updates as more matches are announced.
WrestleMania 41 date:
Night One: Saturday, April 19, 2025
Night Two: Sunday, April 20, 2025
WrestleMania 41 start time:
Night One: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
Night Two: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
WrestleMania 41 location:
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
How To Watch WrestleMania 41 Night One & Night Two:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.