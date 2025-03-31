WWE Raw Results (3/31/25): Cena Reveals Motive To Rhodes, SKY Retains On DQ, Gunther Bloodies Jimmy
Business has picked up with WrestleMania 41 right around the corner.
Cody Rhodes and John Cena had an epic promo exchange, Gunther left Jimmy Uso an absolute bloody mess and the Women's World Championship was on the line in the main event from The O2 Arena in London.
More matches were also made official for next month in Las Vegas and we now know which match will close WrestleMania Saturday.
WWE closed out its European tour in a major way. Here's everything you may have missed on this afternoon's episode of Monday Night Raw.
WWE Raw Match & Segment Results:
John Cena kicked-off the show for the third straight week, but before he could utter a single syllable, he was interrupted by WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
Rhodes did something that few have done before, he went toe-to-toe with Cena in a fiery promo exchange and more than held his own. The 16-time World Champion promised to bury The American Nightmare at WrestleMania, because that's what he's done his entire career. He's buried mediocrity.
Cena says he's been so great, that WWE was able to hand over the heartbeat of the organization - the WWE Championship - to his chauffeur. Finally, he explained why he attacked Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. He said that Cody believes that just because he stole the blueprint to success from Cena, that he can carry around the keys to the Kingdom and that disgusts him.
MORE: Cody Rhodes Takes Savage Shot At John Cena With Vince McMahon Reference On WWE Raw
The future WWE Hall of Famer said he's worked too hard and long to have the WWE Championship viewed as a symbol of mastery, to have it be paraded around by a paint by numbers, sociopathic, nepo-baby.
Rhodes fired right back. He said that there may be some truth to what Cena spoke about. Cody was chosen to be his successor. But he was chosen by the fans. And then Rhodes dropped the bomb of the entire exchange.
"Can you say the same, John Cena? Or was it one guy in an office who chose you who's not here anymore and we don't talk about it."
Cody said if anyone is a company creation, it's John Cena. And the only thing that Cena ever created himself was a league of disenfranchised fans who made it far too easy for Rhodes to leave and start a brand new company.
Rhodes said the between the two of them, only one of them sold out to The Rock. Cena is still his hero, but he's also a piece of s***.
When Cena claimed that Rhodes had to leave WWE, because even at his best he can't wipe his ass, Rhodes dug in one last shot. He said no one has ever chanted at him that he can't wrestle. Cena took that one personally, and took a swipe at the champ. He missed and got dropped with a Cross Rhodes.
The New Day defeated New Catch Republic. Raw GM suprised Kofi, Woods and all of London by announcing the UK's own Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate as their opponents. Much to the chagrin of the London crowd, Kofi took Bate out as he was going for a spring board. He and Woods then his Day Break on Dunne to get the win.
After the match, New Day called out the War Raiders to come give them what they deserve and that's a shot at the World Tag Team Championships.
We see Jimmy Uso getting taped up for his match with Gunther. Jey Uso approached and said he wished Jimmy would let him be ring side for the match. Big Jim said he was going out there to beat The Ring General on his own. Just like Jey will do at WrestleMania 41.
World Champion Gunther defeated Jimmy Uso. The Ring General had Big Jim beat on multiple occasions, including off a powerbomb and a lariat, but decided to keep doling out punishment. He eventually put Uso out with a sleeper hold. Gunther kept the sleeper locked in after the bell rang, which prompted Jey to rush the ring to make the save.
Back from commercial break, we Jey helping Jimmy Uso up the ramp but Gunther emerged from behind them to deliver a running double lariat. The Ring General then continued the assault on Jey and responding security guards. He gave one guard a powerbomb onto the ring steps before he zip tied Jey to the ring rope.
Gunther then continued his attack. He clocked Big Jim with the World Title belt, which busted him open. The Ring General then delivered another powerbomb and a series of elbows, which covered him in Jimmy's blood. He locked in another sleeper while Jey helplessly watched on.
Michael Cole confirmed that CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will be the main event of WrestleMania Saturday on April, 19. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens will also take place on Saturday.
Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio beat Bron Breakker & Penta. The Intercontinental Champion had Balor in line for a spear but he moved out of the way and Breakker cut his own partner in half on accident. Bron was then dumped outside and taken out by a sliding drop kick from Mysterio. With Breakker down, Balor climbed to the top rope and hit the Coup de grâce on Penta for the win.
We cut to Chad Gable in Adam Pearce's office. Gable claims he's still sick and isn't cleared to compete. Pearce said that's a shame with Raw in his home town of Minneapolis next week. When Gable tried to backtrack, Pearce said El Grande Americano will compete in his place.
Alpha Academy entered Pearce's office as Gable was leaving. Maxxine Dupri said she wanted to talk about future opportunities in both the men's and women's tag team divisions.
Penta interrupted a Bron Breakker interview with Cathy Kelley and called him an idiot for what happened during their tag match. They both got into a shouting match and had to be separated by security personnel.
AJ Styles got tired of waiting on Logan Paul, so he came to the ring to call out The Maverick instead. Paul got on the mic and said he was trying to set an example for his baby daughter. So he forgave Styles for what happened at Madison Square Garden. Styles then forgave Paul for being the biggest douchebag in the history of WWE.
Styles was in the mood for a fight, but Paul says he doesn't do that for free. He told AJ to set his sights a little higher and he pointed at the WrestleMania sign. Paul then started a brawl with a cheap shot and he ended up dropping Styles with the Paulveriser
Jackie Redmond interviewed Lyra Valkyria who thanked Bayley for the assist last week, but said her loss to The Role Model a few weeks back is still eating at her. Valkyria said she has to get redemption, so next Monday night Bayley will get a shot at her Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Finn Balor was celebrating with the Judgment after he Dom emerged victorious over Breakker and Penta. He said he's on a role and he's going to talk to Adam Pearce about getting an Intercontinental Championship Match at WrestleMania. After he walked away, Liv's smile quickly disappeared. She said Dom also won the match and she was going to talk to Pearce on his behalf.
IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley was ruled a double disqualification by Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair. Rhea Ripley had IYO SKY beat after connecting on the Rip Tide, but Bianca wasn't in position to make the count as seconds before hand she had fallen victim to an inadvertent big boot from Ripley. By the time Belair got in the ring to count, SKY kicked out at two and half. Bianca was later smacked across the face by Ripley and then the victim of an inadvertent missile drop kick by IYO.
It was at that point that Belair declared she was done with the match and called for the bell. A pissed off Rhea Ripley attacked the women after the match. She left Belair laying with a Rip Tide and then a Super Rip Tide to end the show.
