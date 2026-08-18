Reported Reason for Upcoming Double Tapings of WWE Raw and SmackDown
In case you missed the announcement Monday night, next week's episode of WWE Raw will air live on Netflix a little earlier than usual.
The August 24 edition of the Red Brand will emanate from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada starting at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). The special start time will allow the August 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown to be recorded later in the night.
WWE is also scheduled to be at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, August 28. It's there that the company will film the August 31 edition of WWE Raw and the September 4 edition of WWE SmackDown, the final two live events ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia.
Why did WWE alter it's travel schedule ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event?
Earlier this year, WWE announced two live events for the week of August 31. That week's episode of Monday Night Raw was originally supposed to take place inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, but it was later switched out for the February 19, 2027 edition of WWE SmackDown.
The previously scheduled September 4 SmackDown taping at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio was outright canceled, with no make-up show announced for the other Queen City at this time. No reason was ever given for the cancellation, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now reported what he's heard about the schedule adjustment.
"Fightful Select spoke to a source within the company who claimed it was to give the roster and staff a little time off after the Summer, before they head on the South American tour," Ross Sapp wrote in a report Monday night.
There are two live events on the calendar for Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 in Savannah, Georgia and North Charleston, South Carolina, respectively. After those two shows have concluded, WWE performers and crew members will have time off until Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6.
WWE will then be in Birmingham, Alabama the following night for WWE Raw before heading off on the aforementioned tour across Mexico and South America, which will feature six live events in addition to episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown in Mexico City, Mexico.
World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will cap off that tour on Monday, September 14, when he defends his title against the winner of the ongoing Luchador-only No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Penta, La Parka, Dragon Lee and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix are the four men who have advanced to the semifinals of that tournament.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino