Reported Reason for Upcoming Double Tapings of WWE Raw and SmackDown

In case you missed the announcement Monday night, next week's episode of WWE Raw will air live on Netflix a little earlier than usual.

The August 24 edition of the Red Brand will emanate from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada starting at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). The special start time will allow the August 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown to be recorded later in the night.

WWE is also scheduled to be at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, August 28. It's there that the company will film the August 31 edition of WWE Raw and the September 4 edition of WWE SmackDown, the final two live events ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia.

Why did WWE alter it's travel schedule ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event?

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker | WWE

Earlier this year, WWE announced two live events for the week of August 31. That week's episode of Monday Night Raw was originally supposed to take place inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, but it was later switched out for the February 19, 2027 edition of WWE SmackDown.

The previously scheduled September 4 SmackDown taping at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio was outright canceled, with no make-up show announced for the other Queen City at this time. No reason was ever given for the cancellation, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now reported what he's heard about the schedule adjustment.

"Fightful Select spoke to a source within the company who claimed it was to give the roster and staff a little time off after the Summer, before they head on the South American tour," Ross Sapp wrote in a report Monday night.

There are two live events on the calendar for Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 in Savannah, Georgia and North Charleston, South Carolina, respectively. After those two shows have concluded, WWE performers and crew members will have time off until Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6.

WWE will then be in Birmingham, Alabama the following night for WWE Raw before heading off on the aforementioned tour across Mexico and South America, which will feature six live events in addition to episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown in Mexico City, Mexico.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will cap off that tour on Monday, September 14, when he defends his title against the winner of the ongoing Luchador-only No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Penta, La Parka, Dragon Lee and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix are the four men who have advanced to the semifinals of that tournament.