Insider Gives Timeline for Liv Morgan's First World Title Defense

It's been 52 days and counting since Liv Morgan won the Women's World Championship, but her first defense may still be weeks away.

Morgan's creative direction post-WrestleMania 42 has been highly scrutinized by The Takedown on SI and others, primarily because her reign as the top women's titleholder on Monday Night Raw has been placed on the back burner.

Instead of running a Women's World Championship program concurrently with the Queen of the Ring, WWE booked Morgan to compete in the very tournament that was designed to (potentially) determine her next opponent.

When will Liv Morgan defend her Women's World Championship?

This past Monday afternoon on WWE Raw in Paris, Morgan defeated Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss to advance to the semifinal round of the tournament. During live Q&A session Tuesday, Joey with the WrestleVotes insider team said he doesn't expect her run in the tournament to end there.

"I do think she’ll make the finals over there in Saudi Arabia. So [she] won’t be defending the title between now and then,” he said. “They’ll probably just wait for SummerSlam to have her defend it. Then it’s going to be upwards of 80 days, which is ridiculous. We reported creative was a little split on how they’ve been treating Liv and Dom [Mysterio]. Both on [Raw this week]. Nice to see, but yeah, don’t think she’s going to defend that title anytime soon.”

The finals of the Queen of the Ring will take place on Sunday, June 28, at Night of Champions, along with the King of the Ring finals. The winners of their respective tournaments will move on to challenge the world champion of their choosing at SummerSlam in August, which, in Morgan's case, would be Rhea Ripley by default.

Rhea Ripley | WWE

Liv's semifinals opponent will be determined this coming Friday night on WWE SmackDown when Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria and Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca meet in the last opening round Fatal 4-Way Match.

On the other side the bracket, IYO SKY and Morgan's Judgment Day cohort, Raquel Rodriguez, have already advanced to the semifinals. It would be a very interesting match-up if Morgan had to face Rodriguez in the finals. That exact scenario has been teased on both Raw and SmackDown in the past few days.

Raquel could surprise many and win the crown, turn on Liv and then challenge her for the title at SummerSlam. But where would that leave Stephanie Vaquer?

La Primera has been out injured since the week after WrestleMania 42. The belief of many is that Morgan was put into the Queen of the Ring Tournament as a way to keep her active until Vaquer was healthy enough to continue their program.

WWE has also teased a future showdown between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair that could happen in August. Perhaps more people should be expecting The Queen to be the one who emerges from the tournament with the crown.