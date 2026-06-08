WWE Raw Results (6/8/26): Who Advanced in the Queen and King of the Ring Tournament?

This afternoon's episode of WWE Raw took place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Last week's episode featured the fallout from Clash in Italy, which saw Jacob Fatu publicly acknowledge his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and Oba Femi advance to the next round of the King of the Ring Tournament. This afternoon's event features two title matches and the continuation of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament.

You can check out the quick match results for this afternoon's episode of Raw by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

Get ready for this one.



The Queen of the Ring Tournament continues TODAY on #WWERaw!



📍: Paris, France 🇫🇷

🎟️: https://t.co/OtIHRgJIUH

📺: 2pm ET/11am PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/neURiFdCaX — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

WWE Raw results:

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw kicked off with Oba Femi coming to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Femi said like Paul Heyman, he's going to give a spoiler, and declared he will run through the King of the Ring and take the crown at Night of Champions.

Femi makes it clear that he's not done with Brock Lesnar. Dominik Mysterio interrupted and said Femi doesn't rule anyone. Mysterio said Femi is so worried about Lesnar when he should be worried about Dirty Dom. Mysterio distracts Femi so JD McDonagh can hit him from behind with a steel chair.

"We all know that Rey Mysterio is your father... next week I will introduce you to your daddy!" 😂



GET READY! DOM vs. OBA in the KING OF THE RING semifinals NEXT WEEK on RAW! pic.twitter.com/FAwNYuqfls — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

The steel chair shot doesn't affect Femi, who proceeds to lay out both men. McDonagh pulls Mysterio out before he can get hit with a Fall From Grace. Femi said Dom made a big mistake, and that while Rey Mysterio might be his father, next week he'll be his daddy.

Backstage, Seth Rollins speaks with Jackie Redmond. Rollins said he will win the King of the Ring tournament and take back the title that he never lost. Rollins touched on his history with Roman Reigns and says the OTC is holding onto a title that doesn't belong to him.

"I have a date somewhere down the line with Roman Reigns" 👀 pic.twitter.com/vONOfzvAGg — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

The Women's World Champion gets one step closer to becoming Queen

In-ring action on tonight's show kicked off with the Queen of the Ring Tournament, pitting the Women's World Champion Liv Morgan against Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Chelsea Green. The finish of the match saw Green hit Lynch with the Unpretty Her, but as she went for the pinfall, Morgan rolled through on top of Green to roll her up for the pinfall victory.

Penta is shown backstage getting ready for his match with Rey Mysterio. Chad Gable comes in and apologizes for his actions over the past couple of years. Penta seemingly accepts the apology but lets him know that if he truly wants to apologize to Lucha Libre, he knows who he needs to talk to.

Chad Gable wants to make things right... 👀 pic.twitter.com/741SgfwSf5 — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

Elsewhere backstage, Seth Rollins and Montez Ford speak in the locker room. Rollins thanks Ford for his help and asks about Angelo Dawkins. Before Ford can answer they are interrupted by The Usos and Jacob Fatu. Jimmy and Jey ran their mouths for Roman Reigns and Rollins called them Roman's lapdogs. Jey tried to get Fatu to attack Rollins, who just stared at him and walked away instead.

Things shift to another area backstage, where Bayley gave Lyra Valkyria a pep talk before her Women's Intercontinental Title match with Sol Ruca. Unfortunately for Bayley, the pep talk didn't work as Sol Ruca defeated Valkyria to retain the title.

Lyra Valkyria did her homework before her IC Title match tonight and got super close BUT STILL YOUR WOMEN'S INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION...



SOL RUCA! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KjxrIN2teB — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

Already trouble in Bloodline land

Backstage, The Usos give Jacob Fatu grief for not "running the play" with Seth Rollins earlier. Jacob Fatu made it clear he only acknowledged Roman Reigns, not them, and he doesn't have to do what they say. Fatu tells them they should be more worried about LA Knight, who's been running his mouth about the family instead of worrying about him.

Back in the arena, LA Knight made his way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Knight said Roman Reigns has pulled the wool over the fan's eyes and said his empire is on the verge of crumbling. Knight believes The Bloodline will get involved in his King of the Ring match on Friday.

"IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD I AM THE CHIEF!" 😤



Is 2026 the year of Chief LA Knight? YEAH! pic.twitter.com/kDNjACUP7D — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

LA Knight believes that if he makes it to SummerSlam to face Roman Reigns, it will be non-stop Bloodline interference and places the blame on Adam Pearce. Jey Uso eventually interrupted, telling Knight to stay in his lane and that he's gonna win their fatal four-way match on Friday and advance in the King of the Ring Tournament.

Jey goes to leave but Knight gets on the microphone and tells him he respects what he's trying to do for his family. Knight wishes him the best of luck on Friday and wraps things up by saying screw your family. Jey goes to come back and fight, but Jimmy comes out and keeps him from entering the ring.

"SCREW YOUR FAMILY!" 😳



LA, those are fightin' words and Jey Uso doesn't want to wait until Friday to get his hands on ya! pic.twitter.com/hzasBTOmJW — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

Chad Gable continues his apology tour

Backstage, Chad Gable approaches Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee who are having a conversation. Gable apologizes to both men, who accept his apology.

However, Rey Mysterio teases that Gable needs to apologize to someone for his actions, which occurred before he put the mask on.

There's still a lot of work Chad Gable needs to do but as far as lucha libre goes, apology accepted. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XUZdXz893I — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

The next match saw Penta defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio. Things didn't go Mysterio's way as the Penta hit the Master of the 619 with a Mexican Destroyer to retain his title.

After the match, Ethan Page and Rusev attack both Penta and Mysterio. Dragon Lee attempted to come out and make the save but was unsuccessful. Rusev rips off Rey Mysterio's mask, which brought out Chad Gable to cleaned house, taking down both Page and Rusev. Gable returned the mask to Penta so he could put it back on Rey Mysterio.

Chad Gable just taught Ethan Page and Rusev a lesson: RESPECT LUCHA LIBRE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XGdKs3RztS — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

A surprising name advances in the King of the Ring Tournament

We get back-to-back video packages from Raquel Rodriguez and IYO SKY, hyping up their Queen of the Ring match next week. Backstage, Roxanne Perez apologizes to Liv Morgan for how she acted and knows that if one member of The Judgment Day wins the Queen of the Ring, it's a win for all of them. Perez suggests she hopes that it's Liv and Raquel in the finals. Before Liv can respond, Dominik and JD come in complaining about Oba Femi. Morgan teases that she has a plan to deal with him.

In the main event of the evening, Je'Von Evans defeated Seth Rollins, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints to advance to the next round of the King of the Ring Tournament. The finish of the match saw Rollins hit Saints with the Stomp, but Austin Theory got involved. Montez Ford would hit the ring and take Theory into the crowd as Bron Breakker would show up to hit Rollins with the spear. Saints thought he could take advantage, but Evans hits him with an OG Cutter to score the pinfall victory.

THE VISION JUST COST ROLLINS THE WIN!!! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/K5qG5DkSH0 — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2026

Je'Von Evans celebrated in the crowd as Rollins stared down Breakker as he stood in the aisle, as WWE Raw went off the air.

WWE Raw quick results:

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green to advance to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament

Sol Ruca defeated Lyra Valkyria to retain the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Penta defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Je'Von Evans defeated Seth Rollins, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament