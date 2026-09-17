Internal WWE Reaction to Penta's Match With Roman Reigns

Penta had his biggest WWE match to date this week on Raw against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Penta won a tournament that went across multiple weeks on Raw to earn the right to challenge Roman Reigns in front of his hometown crowd in Mexico City. The match ended up getting plenty of time on Monday, complete with an entrance for Penta that was worthy of something you'd see at WrestleMania or another big premium live event.

After an epic main event on Raw, Reigns would get the better of Penta, retaining his World Heavyweight Championship in the process. Despite that, Penta's performance has a lot of people in WWE talking backstage, and it appears big things are on the horizon for the former Intercontinental Champion.

Is Penta now a WWE main event performer moving forward?

Penta's performance on Raw this week was a topic of conversation backstage, according to the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. Several people within the company believe that, after Monday's performance, Penta deserves to remain at the top of the card moving forward.

The general feeling backstage after the match is that Penta has firmly established himself as a legitimate main-event player for the company. This comes at a time when WWE continues to look for new talent to inject into the main-event scene on both Raw and SmackDown. With Penta set to move up the card, this only strengthens the top of the card on Monday nights.

This notion will likely delay or even completely shut down the possibility of seeing Penta and his brother Rey Fenix together in the company as the Lucha Brothers tag team that established the duo across AAA, TNA, and AEW.

Penta | WWE

Will Penta get a rematch against Roman Reigns?

Despite the match ending clean, the WWE Universe was pretty vocal online following Raw about seeing a rematch between Reigns and Penta for the World Heavyweight Championship. But as things currently stand, those aren't in the plans.

A source told WrestleVotes that while a rematch isn't currently in the cards, the reception of the match from both fans and those backstage has WWE believing that they could run this match back in the future as a main event of a premium live event.

Whether Penta and Roman Reigns ever have another singles match or not, it can't be overstated how big an impact this match will have on Penta's WWE future for years to come.