WWE Raw Preview (9/14/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Monday Night Raw returns to Mexico City for the first time in 15 years, and WWE has booked quite the show for the folks who will pack into Arena CDMX later tonight.

After defeating his own brother in the finals of a No. 1 Contender's Tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship, Penta is now just a few hours away from the biggest opportunity of his career.

Penta will face off against Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Raw with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. It'll be the second of two championship matches on the night, as Chad Gable will also put his Men's Intercontinental Title on the line against Dragon Lee.

Stephanie Vaquer is set to return to Monday Night Raw tonight as the new Women's World Champion. If you missed the news, La Primera defeated Liv Morgan on Saturday night during a live event in Chile. Becky Lynch served as the special guest referee and made a controversial decision that led to Vaquer regaining the title she lost to Morgan at WrestleMania 42.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches will also continue tonight. Je'Von Evans, Big Cass and Austin Theory will look to join Bron Breakker in the men's ladder match next month in New Orleans, while Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez, NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice aim to join Sol Ruca in the women's ladder match.

Oba Femi, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Sol Ruca are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Penta

Roman Reigns vs. Penta | WWE

For the first time in nearly eight years, Roman Reigns will be defending a world championship during an episode of Monday Night Raw. AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio wanted to put together something special for the crowd in Mexico City tonight, so he organized an all-Luchador tournament to crown a new No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Penta defeated his brother, Rey Fenix, in the finals, and now gets his shot to go one-on-one with The OTC.

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

Ethan Page had his sights set on challenging for the Men's Intercontinental Championship this week, but thanks to an assist from Chad Gable, it was Dragon Lee who emerged victorious in last Monday's No. 1 Contender's Match. Gable will now defend his title for the second time since finally capturing it at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, and once again he'll be facing off against one of the best Luchadores in WWE. Chad knocked off Rey Mysterio in his first title defense last month in Buffalo.

Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Je'Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory

Je'Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory | WWE

Bron Breakker became the first man to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this past Monday night on WWE Raw when he defeated Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page in a triple threat match. His tag team partner and former Money in the Bank winner, Austin Theory, will have the opportunity to punch his ticket to New Orleans when he faces off against the Je'Von Evans and Big Cass later tonight in Mexico City.

Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice

Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice | WWE

Raquel Rodriguez is suddenly the only champion left in the Judgment Day, and she'll look to take a huge step toward winning a second singles title later tonight when she competes against Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Vice is making her official WWE Raw debut, while Kelani Jordan is a surprising and interesting entrant in this match. She just won her first NXT Women's Championship two weeks ago, and now has her first major opportunity on the main roster.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico

WWE Raw card:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Penta for the World Heavyweight Championship

Chad Gable (c) vs. Dragon Lee for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Je'Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory

Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to appear