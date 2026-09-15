WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (9/14/26): Roman Reigns Defends Against Penta in Mexico

This week's episode of WWE Raw took place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Last week's episode saw Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca qualify for their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches next month in New Orleans. In the main event, Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer to retain the Women's World Championship.

That result didn't matter much, as Vaquer later defeated Morgan for the title that week at a WWE Live Event in Chile.

The September 14 edition of the Red Brand featured Roman Reigns successfully defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta. Elsewhere on the show, Je'Von Evans and the debuting Lola Vice qualified for their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches next month.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

WWE Raw results:

This week's episode kicked off with Rey Mysterio and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce coming out to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Mysterio puts over the fact that Raw is back in Mexico for the first time in 15 years. Most of Mysterio's promo was in Spanish. They aired a clip of Stephanie Vaquer defeating Liv Morgan in Chile over the weekend to win the Women's World Championship, directing fans to Club WWE if they want to watch the match itself.

What a REACTION for the NEW Women's World Champion! 👏@Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/KJ5zDJ7X3T — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2026

Mysterio brings Vaquer out to the ring, who also cut a promo in Spanish. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio interrupted and Morgan said she got screwed over by Becky Lynch in their match and Vaquer knows it. Mysterio proposes an impromptu tag match between himself and Morgan against his father, who is still wearing a neck brace and Vaquer.

This brought out the new AAA Mega Champion, El Grande Americano, to save the day. Pearce put Americano in the match instead of Rey, and it is official. The crowd was very hot for this opening contest, which saw The Judgment Day interfere as Americano and Vaquer were set to win.

Booking Grade: 8/10

The crowd was insanely hot early, thanks to a lot of the people they paid to see

Shifting the opening promo right into a match is a welcome change from the norm

By the time the match was finished, the crowd was less than thrilled with what they had seen

The Judgment Day RUIN this moment for El Grande Americano and Stephanie Vaquer 😡 pic.twitter.com/jEhKKwHsah — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2026

Money in the Bank qualifying matches continue

The next matchup of the evening saw a triple threat match between Je'Von Evan, Big Cass, and Austin Theory in a Men's Money in the Bank qualifying match. The finish of the match saw Evans hit Cass with the OG Cutter to score the pinfall victory. Evans will now join Bron Breakker in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match next month.

Booking Grade: 8/10

In terms of an entertaining addition to a ladder match, this was the best possible option

Austin Theory felt like a complete afterthought for a majority of the match

Big Cass has lost every ounce of momentum he had since his WWE return; no one cares

THE YOUNG OG ➡️ Money in the Bank 😤@WWEJeVonEvans pic.twitter.com/kjeqGrwvZn — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2026

Backstage, Jacob Fatu tries to convince The Usos that Royce Keys and OTM's play is to take them out so Roman Reigns will eventually be all alone. Fatu believes he knows the play to deal with the new faction before things get even worse for The Bloodline.

The next match was for the WWE Intercontinental Championship as Chad Gable put the title on the line against Dragon Lee. The finish of the match saw Gable catch Lee in a grapevine ankle lock to retain the title via submission. After the match, Gable pulled up Lee, and the two men embraced.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Easily the best match of the night so far

Dragon Lee looked great even in defeat

Chad Gable has really been able to put himself on another level with this current title run

Bayley is back for revenge

We get a video package from Bayley talking about Lyra Valkyria taking her out earlier this summer and her return last week on Raw. Bayley called Valkyria selfish and said she will be the one who stands in her way and ends her career before it even really gets started.

Back in the ring was another triple threat match: a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match between NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, and Raquel Rodriguez. Vice finished the match by catching Rodriguez with a deep rollup to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Fantastic main roster debut for Lola Vice

The live crowd didn't seem to really know who Kelani Jordan was

Probably should have let Vice win with her finish

We get a video from Royce Keys and OTM, teasing that they might not be in the building tonight and that Jacob Fatu is just paranoid. They mockingly wish Roman Reigns good luck in the main event later tonight.

This group is NOT messing around! 😨 pic.twitter.com/NKmG3b6xYC — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2026

Out in the parking lot, Stephanie Vaquer runs into Becky Lynch, who made it clear she was a big reason why she won the Women's World Championship back over the weekend. Lynch said that when Vaquer is looking to defend the title again, she should be getting the first shot since she helped her get it back. Vaquer didn't answer either way.

Can Penta become the World Heavyweight Champion in Mexico?

Penta made a WrestleMania-style entrance for Raw's main event, challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The finish of the match saw Reigns hit Penta with the spear to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9/10

This crowd in Mexico was desperate for a title change and let Roman Reigns hear it

Despite the loss, this match should solidify Penta as a main eventer for WWE

Reigns did a great job selling the shoulder/arm injury throughout the course of the match

Roman Reigns celebrated in the ring alone as WWE Raw went off the air.

WWE Raw quick results:

Roman Reigns | WWE

El Grande Americano and Stephanie Vaquer defeated Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan via disqualification

Je'Von Evans defeated Big Cass and Austin Theory to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Chad Gable defeated Dragon Lee to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Lola Vice defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Kelani Jordan to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Roman Reigns defeated Penta to retain the World Heavyweight Championship