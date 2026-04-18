It’s Time for WWE to Go All In on Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42

What is the most important match on the WWE WrestleMania 42 card?

Randy Orton will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday, while Roman Reigns goes one-on-one with CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship to cap off WrestleMania Sunday.

On paper, one of those two matches should qualify for the biggest match at this year's WrestleMania.

But neither holds the significance of a match that could define WWE's future.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar is the hottest match for WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi | WWE

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar has become the most hyped spectacle of WrestleMania 42.

WWE kept it simple with the build for this first-ever showdown, and it worked perfectly. Every interaction between Femi and Lesnar has had fans buzzing with excitement, cranking the anticipation to an unparalleled level on this year's card.

For that to mean anything, the company has to give the people what they want on the grandest stage of them all.

And what they want is a crowning moment for Femi.

This week's Raw told the story. Paul Heyman stated that no one has become a bigger star in the industry to the fans faster than Femi. He also said that Femi is the most violent person to come into WWE since Lesnar in 2002.

Then came the opportunity for Femi's rebuttal in what was his first monumental speaking role in front of the WWE main roster crowd. And "The Ruler" couldn't have been more believable.

He spoke with authority and conviction. Commentary pointed out the unique confidence of Femi, a rare sight for anyone getting ready to step into the ring with Lesnar.

During that verbal exchange with Heyman, Femi proclaimed that he is "the one." WWE fans have heard many a superstar offer that same suggestion about themselves, and some superstars have gotten closer than others to backing up that declaration.

But when Femi said it, you knew he was right.

He has all the tools to be the top star in WWE for the next decade or more. Rising talents like Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and others are going to be key players in WWE's main event scene for many years to come, but Femi is built differently.

The 27-year-old has the combination of physical tools, attitude, and yes, even an interactive entrance that all play a role in creating the ultimate WWE main event attraction.

Fans want to believe that he is an unstoppable force that can't be held back from his objective of ruling WWE.

Which brings us back to Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Should Oba Femi Or Brock Lesnar win?

Oba Femi | Netflix

WWE could have Lesnar win, setting up a future rematch where Femi finally slays the beast. It would allow Lesnar to move closer to a possible SummerSlam clash with Gunther in Minneapolis, while Femi takes aim at one of the World titles.

Yes, WWE could do that and get one or two more matches out of this popular pairing. The money is there.

The better option is to go all in on Femi's rise.

He should destroy Lesnar to back up the confidence and certitude that he spoke with on Raw. It was not something to fill time. It was not someone trying to convince themselves that they could do the unthinkable.

Or as a wise man once said, it was not a prediction. It was a spoiler.

That's how you make the star of the future, and that's how you set in motion the undeniable ascent for the hottest star in the industry.

Oba Femi is indeed "the one."

And at WrestleMania 42, WWE should leave no doubt about it.