WWE Raw Results (7/13/26): Reigns and Rollins Clash, Lesnar Returns & More

WWE SummerSlam is less than three weeks away and some of the biggest matches on that show are sizzling with momentum after this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman kicked off the show this week and Heyman did the talking for Lesnar. Heyman ridiculed Oba Femi for denying himself a world title shot because he was too obsessed with Lesnar, then said that Lesnar was obsessed with Femi too, and that is what really scared him.

Paul Heyman has a RESTRAINING ORDER on Oba Femi before SummerSlam! 😳



Not just for him, but also for Brock Lesnar!! pic.twitter.com/C9fuvMoy4t — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2026

Heyman revealed that he got a restraining order against Oba Femi and that he needed to take care of his client and that meant making sure he couldn't hurt anyone.

Femi walked out to the ring to a massive reaction from the audience. He did his strut and then entered the ring, but was unable to go face to face with Lesnar because of the police that Heyman had in there. Femi asked what the heck was with the security and Heyman told him he was disobeying the restraining order.

Heyman told the guards to do their job, but when they tried to get Femi out of the ring, Femi destroyed all five of them. Afterward, he yelled at Lesnar and said he didn't know who he was anymore. Femi said that all the BS would be over when they wrestle inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam.

Iyo Sky defeated Roxanne Perez in women's division action. Sky is scheduled to face Perez's Judgment Day faction-mate, Liv Morgan, for the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam. Perez tried to soften up Sky and it only kind of worked.

OH NO 😬



The Judgment Day DESTROY Sol Ruca and IYO SKY! pic.twitter.com/yCGLIso2GJ — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2026

Sky won the match even after Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tried to interfere. After the match, they attacked Sky, but Sol Ruca ran out to make the save. The group got Ruca too. Rodriguez smashed her into the ring post, which left Sky open for an Oblivion from Morgan. Morgan crushed Sky with her title belt and left her lying in the ring.

Last week, Maxxine Dupri seemingly joined The Vision and this week, that move was made official. Dupri and The Vision walked to the ring and Logan Paul welcomed Dupri to the group. As he did, Otis and Akira Tozawa walked out and were visibly upset.

Otis attempted to express his feelings for Maxxine Dupri and CHAOS erupted!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ckrcw26EpM — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2026

Tozawa and Otis said Austin Theory wasn't right for Dupri and Otis revealed that he loved Dupri. Theory laughed at Otis and said that nobody like him could ever get Dupri. Otis destroyed Theory and was about to crush him with a corner splash, but Dupri stopped him. The distraction led to a low blow from Theory and Dupri smiled. She then directed the full beatdown of both her former friends and then left to a chorus of boos.

This week, the saga between The Bloodline and LA Knight continued. During a commercial break, Royce Keys and Jimmy Uso brawled on the entrance ramp. WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce turned that into an official match.

Jacob Fatu is ATTACKING Royce Keys on behalf of The Bloodline 😥 pic.twitter.com/XXCzNdQfvl — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2026

Royce Keys vs. Jimmy Uso ended in a no-contest when Jacob Fatu interfered in the match. Fatu crushed Keys and beat him to a pulp, but Solo Sikoa ran out. Sikoa seemingly joined The Bloodline again, but then attacked Jimmy Uso. Fatu got on Sikoa and fought him, but then LA Knight ran out for the save.

Knight helped clear the ring and then got on the microphone and said he was sick of The Bloodline. He challenged The Usos and Fatu to a match at SummerSlam. His partners? Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys.

In other women's division action this week, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley had a segment in the ring. The former tag team partners argued, with Valkyria telling Bayley that everything nice she ever said about her was a lie.

Bayley revealed that Adam Pearce green-lit a match between them at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bayley tried to leave the ring without confrontation, but Valkyria attacked her from behind.

Chad Gable defeated Ethan Page in the final match of the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship number one contender gauntlet match. Page will now go on to SummerSlam and wrestle Penta for that championship.

The match started out with Dominik Mysterio and Joe Hendry. Danhausen got involved in the match, but in the end Mysterio was able to snag the victory. Je'Van Evans fought Mysterio next and beat him. He also beat Dragon Lee.

CHAD GABLE WINS THE GAUNTLET 🙌@WWEGable is headed to #SummerSlam to challenge for the Intercontinental Title! pic.twitter.com/sZtAgcYjXG — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2026

Dragon Lee and Je'Van Evans had a burner of a match and it cost Evans. He was gassed by the time Rusev walked down to the ring. Rusev won the match easily and eliminated Evans. Gable was out next and he beat Rusev. Rusev attacked Gable after his loss and then Page ran down to the ring. Soon after, Gable shocked the world and made Page tap out to the ankle lock for the win.

In the main event segment of the show this week, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns signed the contract for their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam. Both men signed on the dotted line, but not before a vicious promo exchange.

"He had to fake an injury in order to use the damn thing" 😳



Things are getting PERSONAL! pic.twitter.com/8DmKENd6Aj — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2026

Reigns really brought it to Rollins and called him out for being number two to him. Reigns ridiculed Rollins for always being hurt and said that he couldn't handle the pressure of being number one.

A fired up Rollins got in the face of Reigns and the two got physical. Rollins got the upper hand first, but then Reigns looked as if he was going to smash Rollins through a table. Instead, Rollins hit him with a microphone, followed that with a Pedigree and a Stomp. Rollins stood tall over Reigns as the show went off the air.

Roman Reigns | WWE

WWE Raw Results

Iyo Sky defeated Roxanne Perez

Royce Keys vs. Jimmy Uso ended in a no contest

Chad Gable defeated Rusev, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Joe Hendry in a gauntlet match to earn a shot at the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.