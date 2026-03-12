IYO SKY's WrestleMania 42 Creative Plans Reportedly Revealed

IYO SKY walked out of WrestleMania 41 last year as the Women's World Champion. The Genius of the Sky defeated Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match that was voted 2025 Match of the Year by The Takedown on SI.

But what will she be doing at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this year?

WrestleMania 42 is set to go live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in less than six weeks, and as of this writing, SKY's on-screen creative has not provided her with a clear path toward being booked on the show.

Heading into Elimination Chamber she was one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but SKY and Rhea Ripley were booked to drop the titles to Nia Jax and Lash Legend the night before on SmackDown.

That defeat opened up The Nightmare to become the No. 1 Contender for Jade Cargill's WWE Women's Championship by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but what about SKY? Could she be on the verge of missing out on WrestleMania? Take a deep breath, folks. That's not the case according to the folks over at BodySlam.

What will IYO SKY be doing at WrestleMania 42?

"IYO SKY is expected to be involved with The Kabuki Warriors once again as we get closer to WrestleMania 42," according to BodySlam sources. "WWE has intentionally avoided long periods of in-ring action between Asuka and IYO as that is the match currently scheduled for WrestleMania."

BodySlam also reported that there is internal support to add Kairi Sane into the mix and make it a triple threat at WrestleMania. A split between Asuka and Sane has been heavily teased for several months, almost from the very moment that Kairi sided with The Empress after Damage CTRL disbanded last spring.

Recent reports have indicated that WWE plans to book six women's matches at WrestleMania 42, which would be a record for the company's biggest show of the year.

Liv Morgan | Netflix

In addition to the aforementioned WWE Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania, Stephanie Vaquer is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan.

AJ Lee and Becky Lynch wrestling for the Women's Intercontinental Championship has reportedly been locked in since December, even though they just competed for the title at Elimination Chamber. Lee captured her first singles title in over a decade and she'll be defending it for the first time this coming Monday night on Raw against Bayley.

Possibilities for the other two matches include a Women's WWE Tag Team Championship Match of some sort. The company has spent a ton of time building up that division over the past several months and there's plenty of talent to fill out a multi-team match, even with Rhiyo and the Kabuki Warriors seemingly out of the mix.

Giulia | Netflix

Giulia is also reportedly set to defend her Women's United States Championship in Las Vegas. The company was eyeing a triple threat match with Tiffany Stratton and Jordynne Grace, but a pivot to a singles bout may be in order after Grace suffered an ankle injury last week.