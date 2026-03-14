Jacob Fatu Almost Debuted in WWE Under a Different Name

Jacob Fatu almost debuted in WWE with a very different name.

On June 21, 2024, Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut on SmackDown as part of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline faction, which saw him attack Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. But just 48 hours before his debut, the company trademarked a different name for the Samoan Werewolf to debut with.

On June 19, 2024, WWE filed to register the Caesar Sikoa trademark with the USPTO. At the time, fans feared this could be the potential name for Fatu, but that fear was alleviated just two days later on SmackDown. Little did we know at the time that was the original plan.

Jacob Fatu | WWE

Triple H made the call to debut Jacob Fatu without the name change

SmackDown Superstar Jacob Fatu was a recent guest on IGN to promote WWE 2K26. When asked about his theme music and if he had any say in what went into it, Fatu revealed his original WWE name was supposed to be Caesar Sikoa before Triple H made the call to bring him in as the Samoan Werewolf instead.

"So I had two different songs. My name was actually supposed to be Caesar Sikoa," Jacob Fatu revealed. "And I was next to Hunter, [who said], Did you hear your music yet?' And I was like, 'No, not yet. I don't even know what my name is gonna be.' He turned around and was like, 'You're gonna be Jacob Fatu.' But then, man, right on the spot, he said, there's two songs.

"He played the first song, it wasn't the track I got now. The first song, it was different. But the first song, it had my entrance, what I'm saying on it at the beginning. On another note, Hunter played the second one, and the second one is the one I come out to, and Hunter liked that one too. But this one, I was just feeling it.

"I was expecting to come out to like a Jey Uso or Jimmy Uso [theme]. I was expecting to come out to one of them. But I asked Hunter, and mind you, it wasn't even me on the intro. That's me on the intro now. But I asked him, 'Can I take the intro on the first song and put it on the second song?'"

Fatu would go on to reveal that the verbiage at the beginning of his theme means 1, 2, 3, and was the same thing that Umaga used to say in the ring before hitting his opponent with the Samoan Spike.

Jacob Fatu's road to WrestleMania 42 appears to be set

Friday night on SmackDown seemingly confirmed Fatu's path to WrestleMania 42 next month, as his rivalry with Drew McIntyre was taken to another level. The Samoan Werewolf was involved in both McIntyre winning and losing the WWE Championship this year. But when it came time for McIntyre to do something about it, he quit the company instead.

McIntyre wouldn't stay away from WWE for long, as he later appeared on the show to cost Fatu his match against Trick Williams. This is the second match in a row where Fatu lost a big match due to McIntyre's interference.

While Nick Aldis has declared that McIntyre will face Fatu next week on SmackDown, there's just something about this that screams that the match won't take place next week and will end up happening at WrestleMania instead.

With WWE having pitched ideas for multiple Hell in a Cell matches for WrestleMania this year, perhaps a match between Fatu and McIntyre is worthy to take place inside the demonic structure. We'll find out soon enough.