WWE SmackDown Preview (4/24/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

WrestleMania 42 is in the books and Cody Rhodes is still company's starting quarterback.

The American Nightmare overcame Pat McAfee's interference, not once but twice, to defeat Randy Orton at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and retain his WWE Championship. However, he did not leave Las Vegas unscathed.

A post-match assault at the hands of The Viper left Rhodes with a nasty-looking eye injury, which needs to fully heal before he'll be medically cleared for his next title defense. It's not clear how long he'll be out of action, but Rhodes is already scouting his future opponents.

Cody and CM Punk had an eye-opening (pun intended) promo exchange this past Monday night on WWE Raw. Rhodes said any time that the Best in the World wanted a shot at the company's top prize, all he had to do was say when. Meanwhile, Randy Orton is clearly not done pursuing his 15th World Champion, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if someone else attempts to step up later tonight.

Mami is now on top of the SmackDown women's division. Rhea Ripley knocked off Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 this past Sunday night to capture the WWE Women's Championship, but in a conversation with The Takedown on SI after her loss, Cargill said she's already eyeing her second reign with the title.

Will a storm descend on Ripley inside the Dickies Arena, or could we see a former NXT Champion test herself against The Nightmare like Sol Ruca did Monday night with Liv Morgan? This would be a great spot for two-time NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne to make her main roster debut. We'll see if it happens.

Jacy Jayne | The CW Network

There's a ton more WrestleMania fallout that's expected later tonight. Trick Williams is the new Men's United States Champion after defeating Sami Zayn, Nia Jax and Lash Legend lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to Brie Bella and the returning Paige, and Drew McIntyre came up short against Jacob Fatu in their Unsanctioned Match.

The Scottish Warrior is among the talent that is being advertised for the show in Fort Worth, alongside Randy Orton, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton, but there are currently zero matches that have been booked.

Check back for updates as we'll have any SmackDown announcements that are made throughout the day covered for you.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network, Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

The fallout from WrestleMania 42