Jacob Fatu Dealing With an Injury Ahead Clash in Italy Main Event

Jacob Fatu is not 100 percent healthy as WWE Clash in Italy approaches.

The Samoan Werewolf defeated Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight during a house show in Liverpool, England on Thursday night, and was seen legitimately limping around backstage after it was over.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported earlier in the day on Friday that there was some concern within WWE that Fatu may not be cleared in time to wrestle by Sunday, when he's scheduled to face Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship. The insiders at False Finish have since provided a more positive update.

"Jacob Fatu was legitimately injured yesterday at WWE Liverpool during his street fight with Solo Sikoa. The injury is said to be a back injury but WWE sources say he is expected to be okay as of now."

Cory Hays of False Finish later corroborated the rest of Mike Johnson's report that the WWE creative team is exploring potential pivots, just in case Fatu isn't ready to compete against the Tribal Chief.

Fatu and Reigns are set to wrestle in the main event of this Sunday's show, with the WWE Championship bout between Cody Rhodes and Gunther scheduled to open the show live on ESPN. Rhea Ripley versus Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship will also take place during the first hour of the PLE on the worldwide leader.

Jacob Fatu is not the only star battling injury ahead of Clash in Italy

Sol Ruca | Netflix

The Women's Intercontinental Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca is also in question after the Monday Night Raw newcomer reportedly left Saturday Night's Main Event a bit banged up.

The Man has made repeated claims on social media that Ruca is not medically cleared to compete, and that she is now treating her trip to Turin as a vacation.

"I told Sol Puka (cause she makes me want to puke!!!!!) she wasn’t ready to step in the ring with me and she didn’t listen!!!!! I hope she make it to Italy although she’s not medically cleared! Some people think it’s because she LOST HER MIND," Lynch wrote on her X account.

I guess I’ll start my Italy vacation early!!! A VERY reliable source says SO SAD SOL won’t show!!! Some don’t even think she’s hurt! They say she’s SCARED!!! pic.twitter.com/s8wflfN7M3 — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 29, 2026

Despite Lynch's post, Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Sol Ruca is traveling to Italy and will be at the Premium Live Event on Sunday. He did not say if she was expected to compete, nor did he mention any potential backup plans being in the works.

We'll provide updates on both Jacob Fatu and Sol Ruca, just as soon as more information becomes available.