Jacob Fatu Nearly Lost His WWE Contract Offer

Can you imagine a current WWE world without Jacob Fatu?

The Samoan Werewolf is one of the most intense in-ring athletes on WWE's roster. Currently, Fatu is keeping his word and working alongside the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns, as the enforcer of The Bloodline.

Fatu joined the WWE in 2024. He quickly became a tag team champion and then won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. All of that almost didn't happen.

During an appearance on What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, Fatu opened up about his journey to the WWE. Fatu confirmed that he was offered a WWE deal in February 2024, and when he took the call on the official contract, he was drunk. The contract was then pulled.

“They gave me a call like two weeks later," Fatu said about communicating with WWE after a contract offer was made. "I was just getting off a plane. I was drunk. Like on one. When they gave me the contract, I went home. I told the kids. They’re excited. We’re ready to move. My in-laws, everybody knew.

“I woke up the next morning. Called Bruce. He said, well, I’m gonna tell you right now, the way I felt last week, it’s not looking too good. I wish the best for you. Hung up. That was the hardest s---."

Triple H decided to give Jacob Fatu a second chance at a WWE deal

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | Netflix

Fatu said that he waited and wondered for 19 days about the contract. He said he couldn't bring himself to tell his kids what happened, but Jimmy Uso reassured him that a second chance would come. It did in the form of Triple H.

“Nineteen days, I didn’t know if I had a job," Fatu said. "My kids were asking me, 'dad, when we moving to Florida, when we moving to Florida?' I couldn’t even answer them for 19 days because I thought it was done.

“(Triple H) said, we’ll give him a second chance," Fatu told McMahon on the show. "Everybody deserves a second chance, but when he gets here, all that’s gotta stop ... “Your husband came and found me after (my debut) ... I just remember telling him, crying, just telling him thank you, thank you, man. You’re the one that gave me that second chance.”

Fatu has been embroiled in feuds with Bloodline enemies on Raw. He viciously attacked Royce Keys and put Keys on the shelf for an undetermined amount of time. Fatu spent the earlier part of the year working to dethrone Reigns as the Tribal Chief. He was unsuccessful and lost a series of matches, which forced him to align with Reigns instead.