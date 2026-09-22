Janel Grant Reveals How She Currently Feels About Vince McMahon

Janel Grant has made a surprising remark regarding her feelings for Vince McMahon after a nearly four-year legal battle with the former head of WWE.

On Tuesday, Grant gave her first media interview about her sexual assault allegations against McMahon since filing a lawsuit against him in 2023. Grant accused McMahon of sexually abusing her while she was an employee of WWE. In 2022, McMahon was investigated by the WWE Board of Directors for alleged hush money payments made to a handful of employees like Grant for similar allegations.

McMahon retired from WWE in 2022 during the board investigation. He returned at the beginning of 2023 to usher in the sale of his company to Endeavor and then took on the role of Executive Chairman of the new WWE parent company, TKO Group. After the Grant lawsuit became public, McMahon resigned from that position.

Vince McMahon | IMAGO / PicturePerfect

The lawsuit that Grant filed against McMahon was moved to private arbitration this summer. Further details about the suit or a settlement are unknown at this time.

Janel Grant is empathetic for Vince McMahon

In an exclusive interview with Post Wrestling, Grant said that she forgives Vince McMahon and said that she also feels empathy for her former boss.

“Forgiveness,” Grant said when asked how she feels about Vince McMahon. “I don’t know how else to describe it, other than there’s something that does not take up space in my brain. I feel even empathy, because in a weird way, and this is extreme polar opposites … the series of events that caused The Journal story to happen — whatever it was — it equally impacted him… There are so many people involved in the decision-making that I can’t sit still and process.

“Instead, what occupies my brain is whatever series of events and decision-makers caused the anonymous emails to happen or The Wall Street Journal story to happen, and the events that have played out since, however they have played out. That is what occupies my brain.”

McMahon remains away from WWE, and Grant has worked in advocacy for new NDA laws. She received an award from the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence earlier this year.

WWE was sold to Endeavor in 2023 and moved under the TKO Group Holdings banner along with the UFC. Other businesses have since been added to the holding company, including PBR, Zuffa Boxing, On Location and IMG.