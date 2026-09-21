WWE Raw Preview (9/21/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The push toward Money in the Bank continues as Monday Night Raw takes over the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas tonight.

Fresh off of his incredible match against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship last week in Mexico City, Penta will be in the building to address his loss to The Tribal Chief.

LA Knight will also address the WWE Universe later this evening. Moments after Reigns retained his title against Penta, The Megastar marched down to the ring and planted the champion with a BFT. It may not have reset The Tribal Chief back to factory settings, but it did anger him to the point where he finally gave Knight what he wanted: a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches will continue tonight as six more Superstars will look to earn their way into the annual men's and women's ladder matches. It'll be Dragon Lee taking on Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio in one of the triple threat matches, and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina battling it out with Roxanne Perez and IYO SKY in the women's qualifier.

Last but certainly not least, Bayley will be returning to action on WWE programming for the first time since July when she takes on Lyra Valkyria in a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event.

Oba Femi, Liv Morgan and Sol Ruca are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced prior to airtime.

Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dragon Lee vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE

One spot remains in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a member of the Monday Night Raw roster, and it will be either Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa or Dominik Mysterio who will join Bron Breakker and Je'Von Evans in New Orleans next month. All three of these men have hit a bit of a rough patch lately, and could use a big win to get back on track. It is fair to wonder whether Sikoa will get a fair opportunity to do that with the 946 lurking around and ready to strike at any moment.

Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: La Catalina vs. Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY

La Catalina vs. Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY | WWE

Sol Ruca and Lola Vice have already secured two of the spots allotted for the Monday Night Raw roster in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and one of these three ladies will earn the last one available later this evening. AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina will make her first appearance on Raw since 2019 when she takes on The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and former Women's World Champion IYO SKY in a triple threat match.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | WWE

Lyra Valkyria had been bragging for weeks that she drove Bayley out of WWE with her victory and post-match attack at Saturday Night's Main Event back in July, but The Role Model wasn't about to go out like that. Bayley made her surprise return to Raw earlier this month and cost Valkyria a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. These former friends and tag team partners will now meet in a Madison Square Garden rematch tonight in San Antonio.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

WWE Raw card:

LA Knight will appear

Penta to speak after his loss to Roman Reigns

Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Dragon Lee vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina vs. Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria