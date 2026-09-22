Longtime WWE Superstar Moved to Alumni Section

WWE has quietly moved a long-time employee from the active roster page to the alumni section.

Titus O'Neil hasn't competed in a WWE ring since a quick United States Championship match against then-champion Bobby Lashley back in November 2020, but he has been a vital part of WWE backstage and in the promotion's charity work.

WWE superstar Titus O’Neil | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

O'Neil's in-ring career is behind him, and instead, he's been primarily focused on his work with WWE by serving as a Global Ambassador. That dedication and his work with charities over the years even earned O'Neil a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame via the Warrior Award in 2020.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion made a few appearances on-screen in recent years, with his latest appearance back at WrestleMania 39, where he took over announcing duties for a match on both nights of the event.

There isn't any word on whether Titus being moved to the alumni section means that he is no longer part of the company. A similar move was made for Bobby Roode, but as of last night's episode of WWE Raw, he remains part of the production team, per a Fightful report.

Titus O'Neil's career highlights

Titus O'Neil pins one of the Singh brothers in a corner. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has been long enough since O'Neil last wrestled that many WWE fans might not be caught up on what he was able to achieve as a member of the WWE roster.

His most popular and successful run came alongside the former Darren Young as part of The Prime Time Players tag team. The duo would be a part of the tag team division around 2012-2014 before a short-lived heel turn was done for O'Neil. The two reunited in 2015 and captured their first taste of championship gold when they beat The New Day at Money in the Bank that year.

Infamously, O'Neil suffered a 60-day suspension after having a brief physical altercation with Vince McMahon during Daniel Bryan's retirement celebration in early 2016. It was described as playful, but the event saw O'Neil miss months of action, only returning in May of that year.

To many WWE fans, O'Neil's most memorable moment, for better or worse, was his entrance at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018. While sprinting down to make his entrance, he would trip, fall, and slide underneath the ring. This led to countless memes online and even had fellow WWE superstars participating in the joke.