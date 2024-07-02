Je’Von Evans: ‘I’ve Been Telling Friends Since the Third Grade I was Going to Wrestle for WWE’
Most 20-year-olds aren’t headlining a major card for WWE.
Je’Von Evans is the exception to that rule.
Only two years removed from graduating high school, Evans wrestles in a fatal four-way this Sunday at Heat Wave for the NXT title against Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and reigning champ Trick Williams.
“I’ve been telling friends since the third grade I was going to be a WWE wrestler,” said Evans, who is 20-year-old Malachi Jeffers. “My teachers would get mad at me, telling me I needed a backup plan or I should go to college. But I didn’t listen.”
Evans followed his heart–and succeeded. He signed with WWE at only 19, quite a feat for the North Carolina native. Now known as “The Young OG of NXT”, the wrestling prodigy started training at 13. He embraced every opportunity he received on the indies, then took on an unrelenting pursuit of greatness once he finished high school.
“Once I graduated, I started going crazy on the indies,” said Evans, who is the first professional wrestler to graduate from the College Prep and Leadership Academy. “All I wanted to get paid was a little money for food. I was grinding, and it paid off.”
The breakout moment occurred last year during WrestleMania weekend. During the GCW For The Culture show in Los Angeles, Evans was outstanding in his multi-man match.
“I wasn’t originally booked, but my friend was wrestling on the card and he couldn’t make it, so I asked if I could take his place,” said Evans. “The promoter said I could, and I was like, ‘Say less.’ One of the agents for WWE was at that show, and we spoke after the match.”
That WWE agent was talent scout Gabe Sapolsky, who cut his teeth finding emerging talent on the indies–and now works with the likes of Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels in the search of wrestling’s future.
“Gabe saw me in this elimination match, and after I got eliminated, he met me at the curtain,” said Evans. “He was like, ‘We need to exchange info right now.’”
Evans signed with WWE that fall. His most noteworthy moment to date occurred two weeks ago when he won a 25-man battle royal to become the top contender for the NXT title. Behind-the-scenes, Evans has won over his coaches and peers at the WWE Performance Center with a willingness to work, listen, and learn.
Wrestling a captivating, high-flying style, Evans vowed that people have only witnessed a small sample of what he can do in the ring–and he cannot wait to unveil even more.
“I want to become the youngest NXT champion ever, so I’ve got to turn it up,” said Evans. “It’s time to go crazy and show something you’ve never seen before.”